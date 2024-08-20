Could your immune system help beat cancer?

THE role of our immune systems in helping to beat cancer will be the focus of a special event taking place in Dublin later this month, where leading experts will share the latest developments in cancer treatment.

The event is a rare opportunity for members of the public to hear from world and local experts on the future of cancer immunotherapies, which have been at the centre of 'the most significant cancer breakthrough in decades,' according to medical research charity, Breakthrough Cancer Research (BCR).

BCR has strong West Cork ties as it funds the Cork Cancer Research Centre which was set up by the late Prof Gerry O’Sullivan from Caheragh.

The event, led by professor Joanne Lysaght and doctor Aideen Ryan, will feature panel interviews and an open Q&A session with world-renowned scientists, physicians and researchers, focusing on the role of immunology in cancer treatment.

When immunotherapy was first introduced, it generated tremendous excitement for its potential to transform cancer treatment. By harnessing the body’s own immune system to treat cancer, it offers a targeted and potentially less toxic alternative to traditional therapies. Modern cancer immunotherapies are focused on harnessing cells of the immune system to eliminate cancer cells. These are prized approaches as the immune system can be used to recognise cancer cells wherever they are in the body, even if they have metastasised (spread) and the response can be long-lasting.

Cancer immunotherapies offered to patients today typically involve stimulating and boosting T-cells, an adaptive response where the immune system learns to recognise and kill the target. However, despite great success for some patients with curative outcomes, it is not yet working for all patients and cancers. Current research is focused on unlocking this powerful treatment for more people or stimulating other cells of the immune system to attack and eliminate the cancer. These groundbreaking approaches will be discussed in detail at ‘New Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy’ on September 1st.

Event details

● Saturday, August 31st, 2024, 4.30-7:00pm.

● Clayton Hotel, Cardiff Lane, Dublin city.

● Free admission but tickets must be reserved in advance due to limited space

● Registration Link: https://bit.ly/31stAugust

The event is a precursor to the 7th European Congress of Immunology (ECI), taking place in Dublin from September 1st-4th in the Convention Centre, Dublin with over 3,000 delegates due to attend. The conference, organised by the European Federation of Immunological Societies (EFIS), will bring together leading experts from around Europe to discuss the latest advancements in immunology and its impact on cancer treatment.

It includes a one-day satellite meeting organised by two Irish Cancer Immunologists, Dr Aideen Ryan and Prof Joanne Lysaght, focused specifically on ‘New Frontiers in Cancer Immunology’. Participants will include Nobel Prize winner Dr. James Allison whose groundbreaking work has revolutionized our understanding of immunology and its applications in cancer therapy.

Immunology has emerged as one of the most promising areas in cancer research, offering new frontiers such as CAR-T cell therapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors. At the public event in the Clayton Hotel, Pat Byrne, the second person in Ireland to receive CAR-T treatment will share his personal experience.