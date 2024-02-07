Changes to SouthDoc anger service co-founder

CONCERNS about the operation of SouthDoc in Macroom have been expressed by numerous locals, who are being instructed to drive to Cork city to access the out-of-hours medical service.

Just before Christmas, SouthDoc confirmed that patients wishing to use SouthDoc in Macroom would need an appointment, based on medical needs.

This change was implemented on January 2nd but it has emerged that people are being directed to travel to Cork or Bandon to access the service.

Retired GP, Dr Con Kelleher, who helped set up the service two decades ago, said that Macroom SouthDoc has ceased to operate as originally envisaged.

‘Patients who require out-of-hours attention will attend Cork, Bandon, Bantry, or Killarney centres. Those unable to travel there will receive home visits or be seen in local centres but by doctors not based in Macroom,’ he said.

‘Closing a locally-based centre from this situation is potentially harmful and is a retrograde step. Medicine is about, or should be about, treating everybody fairly, equally, and appropriately.’

He pointed out that when SouthDoc operated in the Macroom hospital grounds, shortly after the service began, a doctor, nurse, receptionist, and a driver worked together there.

‘This seemed to be a good balance, fair to doctors and patients alike. As time passed, the nurses and receptionists were jettisoned, leaving the doctor and drivers alone in the service.’

Local Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan told The Southern Star that when he highlighted local concerns about SouthDoc in the Dáil last autumn, the response he received pointed towards an enhancement of the service.

‘Yet more and more people locally are saying that they are being sent up to the Kinsale Road treatment centre in Cork city. It doesn’t stack up,’ said Deputy Moynihan. ‘We are not hearing of anyone getting appointments in Macroom regardless of urgency, and all are being directed to Kinsale Rd treatment centre.’

However, a spokesperson for SouthDoc said that the streamlining of services is becoming more commonplace with GP out-of-hours co-ops around the country, particularly in rural areas, due to the lack of GPs.

‘A mobile doctor will travel to Macroom for appointments, which are grouped to maximise utilisation of time. However the patient will be seen a lot sooner in either Cork or Bandon, where there are GPs full-time and overnight. So if a patient wants to wait for an appointment in Macroom, they can. But if they want to be seen sooner, they can travel.’