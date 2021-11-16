GAA

PODCAST: Clonakilty's Denis Murphy on county semi-final win over Douglas & Kilbrittain's Nick O'Donovan chats Saturday's county final v Lisgoold

November 16th, 2021 12:35 PM

By Southern Star Team

--

What a weekend of championship action we have just had the privilege of enjoying.

On today’s podcast we’re going to look back on a weekend that included famous wins for the Clonakilty footballers and the Castlehaven ladies alongside devastating losses for the Castlehaven men as well as both the Dohenys men’s and ladies' footballers.

There was also a day to forget for Ilen Rovers who were relegated from the Premier Senior football championship.

We’re chatting to Clonakilty’s Denis Murphy following on from their sensational Premier Senior football semi-final victory over Douglas at Pairc Ui Chaoimh which secured the Brewery Town’s passage to the county final where they’ll clash with the Barrs in two weeks time.

We also touch base with Kilbrittain hurler Nick O’Donovan ahead of his side’s Lower Intermediate County final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh against Lisgoold this Saturday afternoon.

