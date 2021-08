The Cork ladies are out of the championship having been beaten by Meath at Croke Park this afternoon.

Ephie Fitzgerald's side looked to be cruising to yet another All Ireland decider with Dublin and lead by 2-8 to 0-7, with less than five minutes remaining.

But two Meath goals in the dying seconds forced the game to extra-time.

Meath ran out winners by two points after extra time on a scoreline of 2-12 to 2-10.

