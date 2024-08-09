FROM A TO SEA: Justin Crowley - organiser of the iconic Galley Head 10km swim | #16

HAIRDRESSER and Clonakilty native Justin Crowley is the organiser of the iconic Galley Head 10km swim that takes place every year from Red Strand, past the lighthouse to the Warren Strand.

Over its six years of operation, it has raised almost a half-million euro for local charities.

He joined editor Siobhán Cronin recently to chat about the origins of the hugely popular event and why it’s a ‘must-do’ on so many swimmers’ calendars.

