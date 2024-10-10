FROM A TO SEA: Orlagh Patterson on her charity swim for LauraLynn | #18



CORK woman Orlagh Patterson recently undertook a 1.8km charity swim around Sandycove Island outside Kinsale to raise funds for the LauraLynn foundation, Ireland’s only children’s hospice.

She undertook the swim after the incredible support the charity gave, and continues to give, her family, following the death of her niece’s son, just five days after his birth.

But she also undertook it because it marked 50 years since the death of her own twin brother, who survived for just one day.

She spoke to podcast host Siobhán Cronin recently about her love of the sea and how she inherited that trait from her father, who passed on his love of water to her, at a very young age.

To donate to LauraLynn see: https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/OrlaghPatterson or www.lauralynn.ie