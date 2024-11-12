FROM A TO SEA: Women & Water: Recorded live at Bandon Town Hall for the Banshee Festival | #19

THE latest edition of the From A to Sea podcast was recorded in front of a live audience at Bandon Town Hall during the recent Banshee Festival.

Organised by Marguerite McQuaid, secretary of Creative Bandon, the annual festival enjoys a varied arts programme, marking the start of the Halloween season in West Cork.

For this month’s podcast, host and Southern Star editor Siobhán Cronin was joined by three wonderful guests to discuss the theme of ‘Women and Water’.

Women and Water – even the words have a wonderful symbiosis … they both begin with w, they both contain two syllables and of course, water is the source of all life, as are women.

It’s no wonder women feel so connected to H2O.

Siobhán’s guests – who dive deep into the subject matter – are author, extreme swimmer and business woman Nuala Moore from Dingle; Durrus-based yoga teacher, wild swimming enthusiast and children’s swimming coach Dominique Corcoran, and educator and sea enthusiast Katie McShane, the founder of Wise Water, based in Kinsale.

During the lengthy debate, the women chat about their connections with, and love, of all things water-y, including the science of it all – positive and negative ions at work, how body shapes work for and against buoyancy, risk-taking, extreme swimming, social swimmers and much, MUCH, more!