WEST FORK: Kinsale to Kenmare - The Culinary Coast

If you are a lover of quality food, West Cork & Kenmare is a giant slice of heaven.

This article was featured in our West Fork 2025 magazine – you can read the full supplement here!

From traditional pubs to world-class restaurants, local farmers markets, long-established food festivals, pioneering chefs and Ireland’s greatest concentration of award-winning artisan producers, the culinary coast from Kinsale to Kenmare is leading a culinary revolution.

Dive into the sights, sounds and tastes of the area with our insider tips with options to suit diverse interests.

KINSALE

Wake up to Kinsale, the renowned Gourmet Capital of Ireland. A picture-perfect town where even the multi-coloured streets look good enough to eat!

• Taste the Town with Kinsale Food Tours, meet producers and sample their produce with local guide, Suzanne Burns. A zoologist with a passion for food, her lively, interactive and delicious walking tours have featured in media throughout the world.

Duration: 2- hours

Public and private tours available

Town and coastal options available

• Visit Ireland’s only meadery - Kinsale Meadery. Discover how the Dempsey family lovingly hand craft Mead in small batches from pure ingredients like honey. Taste this ancient native Ireland drink as enjoyed by Celtic Ireland’s Kings & Chieftains.

Insider Tips: 1. Check out Kinsale Farmers Market, a hive of local activity and great food every Wednesday morning. 2. RARE at The Blue Haven Hotel is a restaurant recommended in the Michelin Guide 3. Post House Coffee Shop on Main Street is a local favourite - great coffee and pastries – committed to supporting local farmers and businesses. 4. For something a little different, check out Prims – a bookshop by day that turns into a small sherry bar at night.

CLONAKILTY

All aboard for Mighty Clon! The seaside town of Clonakilty is famous for shop fronts with hand painted signs and Ireland’s favourite black pudding.

• Visit the home of one of Ireland’s most famous food brands, Clonakilty Black Pudding. At Clonakilty Black Pudding Visitor Centre hear about the Twomey family’s legendary centuries-old recipe and sample a national favourite.

Duration: 1 hour

Self-guided interactive tour

Open Monday-Saturday- last entry 4pm

• Check out Clonakilty Distillery - award-winning family business making Irish whiskey, gin and vodka. Brilliant guides share the craft behind the fine produce with tastings included. They also offer a fun 2 hour Minke Gin School experience.

Duration: 1.5-2hours

Book online - variety of tours available

Open from 11.30am Tues-Sat

Insider Tips: 1. Kirbys @ The Whale’s Tail serve amazing fresh local seafood and great cocktails. 2. Call into De Barra Folk Club – famous traditional pub and music venue. 3. Grab a tasty lunch in a Clonakilty’s favourite, Scannells Bar 4. Visit Clonakilty Ice Cream - choose from over 18 flavours. 5. Dunes Pub & Bistro at Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa is a fabulous bar & bistro with stunning views serving favourites such as local West Cork seafood chowder. 6. Swing by Timoleague or Courtmacsherry. Admire the 14th century Franciscan Friary on the banks of Argideen River. 7. Join locals in Padjoe’s Bar for a pint. 8. Monk’s Lane is a vibrant food and wine destination in the heart of the Timoleague village or there’s the popular Lifeboat Inn in Courtmacsherry village.

BALLYDEHOB

End the day in style in a Michelin-star restaurant in Ballydehob. Stop off for tasty treats in coastal villages along the way.

• Meander along breathtaking coastal and rural scenery, with an option to stop in Rosscarbery. Renowned for its Saturday morning Farmers Market, the village is home to stunning beaches and West Cork Farm Tours – available for private bookings.

• Travel onwards to Skibbereen (Skibb as it is known locally) to enjoy a buzzing market town with lots of great places to eat from An Chistin Beag to Wild Ways @ Dillons Corner to The Church Restaurant and an array of gourmet shops with West Cork treats. If you have time to spare, visit some other incredible spots on the Wild Atlantic Way such as Castletownsend and Baltimore.

• Once in Ballydehob village, do not miss Restaurant Chestnut. Led by Chef Rob, this intimate Michelin-starred restaurant is rooted in tradition, family and a passion for West Cork’s land and coastal ingredients.

• Or check out Budds Restaurant, offering brunch and lunch. End with a pint in Levis Corner House, a legendary pub with regular music gigs in the same family for over 100 years.

Insider Tips: 1. From Ballydehob, detour to either Sheeps Head or Mizen Head offering unique experiences that are full of natural beauty and historical significance. 2. Béal Blasta Wholefood Shop, Vegetarian Deli & Café in Ballydehob is a haven for food lovers 3. Kitchen Stories in Ballydehob is an excellent local restaurant and wine bar.

BANTRY

Next on your epic culinary adventure, travel onwards to Bantry town with colourful streets framed by mountain ridges and cascading mountain streams.

• Go deep sea fishing with Bantry Bay Charters. Depart with an expert angler or charter your own boat on a fishing expedition with the best views of the Wild Atlantic’s south eastern coast and islands.

• Scuba diving experiences also available! Duration: half or full day Tours are weather dependent Or visit Bantry market which takes place every Friday bustling with more than 100 stalls abundant with the finest foods and curios. Meet some great local characters from Bantry and the local peninsulas.

• Fair Day takes place on the first Friday of every month when traders stalls swell to include livestock and poultry. Location: Wolfe Tone Square, Bantry

Insider Tips: 1. Pop into Organico run by the Dare sisters for delicious produce hand-picked to support a healthier, happier and tastier life or 2. The Stuffed Olive Café, bakery and deli for delicious take out. 3. Visit stunning Bantry House & Gardens overlooking Bantry bay.

GLENGARRIFF

Take the winding coastal route, choosing your spot for a gourmet picnic in the glorious village of Glengarriff framed by mountains and sea.

• On route to Glengarriff, stop in Ballylickey village at the heart of Bantry Bay to pick up a picnic at Mannings Emporium. This bustling food store specialising in local and artisan produce began as a family farm shop in 1948.

• Enjoy your edible finds in the heart of nature. Check out the Glengarriff Nature Reserve or board the Harbour Queen Ferry to visit the rare awe-inspiring beauty of Garinish Island.

Ballylickey-Glengarriff: 12kms

Garinish Island: open March - November

• Or cosy up with a great view in Eccles Hotel. Here Head Chef Eddie Attwell is passionate about sourcing the finest local produce direct from the surrounding gardens and local producers. From casual dining in the Harbour Bar to fine dining in Garnish Restaurant, the food here has been described as “art on a plate.”

Insider Tips: 1. Sugarloaf Café in Glengarriff is a real gem for a pit stop and treats. 2. Glengarriff to Kenmare; The Beara Peninsula is an alternative route - a breathtaking 137km odyssey that follows the Wild Atlantic Way along tranquil unspoiled coastline to Kenmare.

KENMARE

Leave Glengarriff for Kenmare

Follow the N71 where the road converges with the rugged Caha Mountain range taking in the historic hand-cut tunnels. Don’t forget to blow your horn as you pass through these iconic tunnels!

• Go where your heart takes you making your own personal choice among the many colourful eateries and pubs you will pass.

• Alternatively, opt for choices beloved by locals and visitors such as Lagom (a menu focused on local produce served in beautiful surroundings) or No 35 Kenmare serving a seasonal menu that includes produce from its own farm. Landline - Park Hotel Kenmare listed in the Michelin guide is memorable spot for fine dining. End with a night cap in Crowley’s Bar renowned for great music sessions.

• Or Savour the flavours of the town or the Beara Peninsula with Kenmare Foodie Tours

• Stroll through the streets on a Kenmare Foodie Tour or book a Bite of Beara Food Tour which have been carefully curated by Karen Coakley, Local Food Blogger, TV Cook and Local Food Hero.

Insider Tips: 1. Chocolate lovers will adore a visit to Lorge Chocolatier. Make time to buy some delicious chocolates lovingly created by the award-winning Chef, Benoit Lorge. Also check out their Chocolate Making Workshops. 2. Maison Gourmet is traditional French bakery serving homemade breads, desserts, pastries, savouries and coffee 3. Tom Crean Brewery in Kenmare town centre is an enthralling experience for fans of Tom Crean, Antarctic explorer and local craft beers. 4. Kenmare Walking Tours by Kerry Tour Guides is an excellent tour sharing local and historic insights 5. Lime Tree Restaurant is another lovely dining option, located in a restored 19th century schoolhouse.

