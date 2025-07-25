Savour the flavour in Skibbereen this August with the West Cork Food Festival

New West Cork Food Festival to celebrate the best of local culinary talent.

This article was featured in our West Fork 2025 magazine – you can read the full supplement here!

Skibbereen & District Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce the launch of a brand-new food festival, the ‘West Cork Food Festival – Savour the Flavour in Skibbereen’, proudly supported by Cork County Council.

This exciting new event will take place in the heart of Skibbereen and is set to become a major celebration of the region’s rich and diverse food culture.

From field and sea to fork the West Cork Food Festival will shine a spotlight on the producers, artisans, and food innovators who make West Cork one of Ireland’s premier culinary destinations.

The chamber of commerce is now inviting local food vendors, growers, producers, and artisans to take part in this inaugural event.

Whether you’re crafting handmade cheeses, fermenting kombucha, baking traditional breads, or serving up vibrant street food – this is your opportunity to share your work with a wider audience and be part of a festival that champions local excellence.

‘We are thrilled to bring this initiative to life with the support of Cork County Council,’ said John O’Driscoll, chairman of the Skibbereen & District Chamber of Commerce.

‘This new event will not only bring the community together, but it will also celebrate and support the incredible local producers who are the heart of West Cork’s food identity.’

The festival will feature a diverse programme including food stalls, tasting experiences, and family-friendly entertainment

Calling all local producers – the chamber is now accepting expressions of interest from local food and drink producers, vendors, and artisans who would like to take part in this exciting event.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

This event is proudly supported by Cork County Council.

