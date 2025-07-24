The FSAI has issued a warning for over 200 food products over 'Listeria' contamination

OVER 200 ready-made meals have been recalled after cases of listeriosis were identified.

The products recalled are from Tesco Finest, The Happy Pear, SuperValu Signature Taste, and Centra Freshly Prepared.

The various branded ready-made meals - such as cottage pie, chicken curry, lasagna - are produced by Ballymaguire Foods and are sold in most major supermarkets including Aldi, Centra, SuperValu, and Tesco.

Side dishes also recalled include mashed potato, potato gratin, green cabbage, and mashed turnip.

People are being urged to check their fridges and freezers for any affected meals and bin them - a full list can be found at FSAI.ie.

FOR THE FULL LIST OF PRODUCTS AFFECTED CLICK HERE