Rosscarbery restaurant in prestigious top 100

WEST Cork restaurateur Jack Bell has said he is honoured to see his muchloved Jacks at Pilgrims Rest included in a list of Ireland’s top 100 restaurants.

The Irish Times magazine’s top 100 list chose some of the finest eateries in the country, and gave a glowing review of the Rosscarbery restaurant, which prioritises local produce on its menu.

‘Sunday lunch of roast beef or classic turkey and ham with all the trimmings and rich gravy is already building a formidable local reputation,’ the review said.

Chef Jack Bell is originally from Cornwall.

‘What an honour ... Jack is so very grateful for this. He would like to thank everyone who helped create ... staff, suppliers, and of course our customers,’ the restaurant said on Instagram.