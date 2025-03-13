Rosscarbery chipper wins takeaway awards

A WEST Cork takeaway has won not one but two accolades at this year’s Irish Takeaway Awards.

Rosscarbery Traditional Fish and Chips at Owenahincha Cross is continuing its winning streak, having also won two top awards at last year’s event.

At the recent presentation in Sligo, the takeaway bagged ‘the best fish and chips in Munster’ title. The Rosscarbery takeaway also took the overall award for its extensive range of gluten-free products.

The business, which is owned by Roy Hawkins, has the distinction of being the only takeaway of its kind in all of West Cork, catering for coeliacs, vegans and vegetarians. ‘We pride ourselves on using fresh ingredients to make our delicious dishes which are made to order,’ said Roy.

The owner said they are ‘over the moon’ with their two new awards.

He thanked all of their suppliers – Shannonvale Foods, Allfresh fruit and veg, ZT Fish Company Ltd, Bresnan Butchers Cork, MP O’Sullivan wholesalers and Clóna dairy products – saying: ‘Without your amazing products we couldn’t have won the awards we are winning.’

The owner also thanked all of their loyal customers for their ongoing support saying: ‘We couldn’t have done it without you.’

Last year, the chipshop won a gold award and the Fish and Chips of the Year title, as well as a silver award for sustainability, having reduced its waste and cut its carbon footprint.