O'Reilly's Food Truck launches €6 student deal across Cork locations

Local food truck launches €6 student offer with first 30 wraps FREE

O'Reilly's Food Truck on the Carrigrohane Road in Cork and Clonakilty Road in Bandon are launching a new €6 Student Wrap from Monday 5 October, with the first 30 students to claim the offer receiving their wrap completely free.

The promotion will run from Monday 5 October to Sunday 11 October.

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The launch special is the new Student Creole Wrap: southern-fried goujons, fresh chips, iceberg lettuce, creole sauce and smokey mayo, all wrapped up and ready to go.

All the ingredients coming from local suppliers. The free range chicken from Shannonvale in Clonakilty, the sauce from Spice of Life and the chips from Barryroe.

A vegetarian halloumi version will also be available.

Students can also customise their wrap by swapping a sauce or ingredient simply by asking.

The offer is designed particularly with students living in the nearby accommodation on Carrigrohane Road in mind, with the food truck located approximately 20 metres from the accommodation.

After the first 30 free wraps have been claimed, students will receive the wrap at 50% off for the remainder of the launch week.

A refillable drink can also be added for just €1.

“We wanted to put together something that was genuinely good value for students, but still reflected what we do well, proper food, made fresh and served quickly,” said Kevin O’Regan of O'Reilly's.

“The accommodation is practically beside the food truck, so we're hoping students will come down, try us for the first time and hopefully discover that we've got something they'll come back for.”

The €6 Student Wrap promotion will be available from Monday 5 October to Sunday 11 October at O'Reilly's Food Truck, Carrigrohane Road and at O'Reilly's Food Truck Clonakilty Road, Bandon.

You can find more information about O'Reilly's Food Truck on our website O'Reilly's Food Truck | Restaurant Quality Food at Takeaway Prices