This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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IN NEWS

Renewed fears that some Lisavaird Co-op branches could face closure have been expressed this week after reduced winter opening hours were announced.

West Cork woman Emma O'Shea, who fought for access to the drug Skyclarys, says she feels let down after it emerged that some Friedreich's Ataxia patients might have to wait up to a year to get the drug.

Environmentalist Eoghan Daltun has been named Cork Person of the Month in recognition of his efforts to create a rainforest on the Beara Peninsula

IN LIFE

Wild Hideaways in the Mealagh Valley is putting West Cork on the map after it was awarded tourism's prestigious Darksky accreditation

IN SPORT

Clonakilty progressed to their first premier senior football semi-final since 2021 after beating Newcestown 1-17 to 2-13 in a tense West Cork derby

Barryroe, Tadhg MacCarthaigh, St Mary’s and St James all progressed to the Carbery Junior A Football Championship semi-finals on a weekend full of tight encounters

Naomh Aban, Clonakilty, Ilen Rovers, Bandon and St Colum’s are all in county LGFA final action this weekend in MTU Cork

We chat to Barryroe hurling captain Jerome O’Brien about their county premier junior hurling semi-final against St Catherine’s this weekend

We caught up with Meabh Cuinnea, a recent West Cork Sports Star Award winner, about her recent bowling successes

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