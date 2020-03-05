Experience Sunday lunch with a difference at the Schull Harbour Hotel

Get the family together and enjoy a relaxing Sunday lunch with unrivalled views of Schull harbour.

WEEKENDS are all about switching off, relaxing and spending time with loved ones.

Situated in the heart of the village, overlooking the ocean, Schull Harbour Hotel is the perfect place for a family gathering, a group outing or a romantic meal. And restaurant views don’t get much better than this.

Chapters Restaurant is modern dining establishment that both locals and visitors should experience.

Local produce

Food is sourced locally from the Cork area, with fish coming from the Fish Deli in Skibbereen, Gubbeen Cheese being used in a variety of dishes, and if produce can be foraged, that is something that will be done.

'We cater for families and can adapt meals depending on dietary requirements.’ says Peter Marshall, Head Chef at Schull Harbour Hotel.

Something for everyone

‘While we don’t have a specific vegan menu, we are happy to accommodate where possible.

‘If you do have a specific dietary requirement, you actually get a nice meal, not just the generic, run of the mill stuff,’ Peter adds.

Share plate concept

At Schull Harbour Hotel, it is believed that lunches should be about families sitting down, putting the phones away, enjoying time together, while sharing good food'.

‘It just doesn’t happen much anymore so we’re now introducing sharing platters where you can pick off the plate, all getting involved and talking,’ says Peter.

The sharing platters consist of a traditional Sunday lunch on a big plate, with a variety of vegetables and different types of meat on it.

‘You help yourself so you can have as much or as little as you want. Vegetarian options are also available.’

'It’s the only hotel in the area, all food is prepared onsite and is fresh and seasonal. Enjoy your Sunday lunch with a sharing platter – it is proper family time,’ he adds.

Sweet tooth

For dessert, you will be treated to the classics, as well as some contemporary offerings.

‘We have the traditional warm apple pie with shortcrust pastry, cheesecakes and chocolate brownies, as well as the more modern puddings and pannacotta with fresh berries,’ he adds.

Sunday lunch is available every week from 12.30pm. To book call (028) 28801.