Clonakilty Street Carnival set to serve up a feast

THE sixth annual Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival is back on Saturday, June 15th and promises to be another jam-packed, gastronomic event.

Rows of tables will line Pearse Street to create an outdoor dining experience for 600 people at a time, with live entertainment throughout the day.

Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon will officially open the food tent ahead of the food service, which will begin at 3pm.

‘I’m very much looking forward to sampling the menu on offer and learning more about the culinary delights that Clonakilty and West Cork has to offer,’ he said.

Irish Yogurts Clonakilty is celebrating 30 years in business this year, and as the lead sponsor of the event, managing director Diarmuid O’Sullivan said they hope to ‘shine a light on the town as a popular tourist destination, and as the country’s leading artisan food-producing region.’

On the menu will be dishes served by The Emmet Hotel, Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, Clonakilty Park Hotel, O’Donovan’s Hotel, The Alley Garden Bistro, Oak Fire Pizza, Casey’s Bar & Restaurant, Scannell’s, The Celtic Ross Hotel, The Pike Deli, The Little Island Resort and Wazzy Woo.

Food is served 3pm-5pm, and diners are encouraged to pre-book tickets at clonakilty.ie (booking fee included).

Dinner tickets are €20 for adults and €10 for children from O’Donovan’s Hotel, Fuchsia Footwear and Kerr’s Bookshop.

The popular family fun zone opens from 11am, as families can enjoy a variety of activities to suit all ages, including face-painting, bouncy inflatables, giant games, and an enclosed play area for toddlers.

Stilt walkers, magicians and jugglers will serenade diners, and headliners The Monks will kick-start the main events.

A diverse range of live music throughout the day will be performed by Ceomhltas, The Clonakilty Brass Band, The Water Gypsies, The Blackapple Bastards and Andrew Whelton, at various central locations.