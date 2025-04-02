Chicken curry served in school had 57 ingredients, and leaves bad taste

A BANDON-based Councillor has questioned the quality of hot school meals given to children, fearing that many of the meals may be ultra-processed.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) raised a motion at a recent council meeting calling for a detailed report on the inspections which took place last year in schools participating in the school meals programme.

She also asked for a representative sample of lunches provided, with a breakdown of ingredients and how they are prepared.

While praising the scheme for addressing food poverty, she expressed her concern.

‘I’m wondering if many are ultra-processed, which in the long run, will exacerbate the risk of obesity and other diseases,’ said Cllr Bambury.

‘Mounting research has indicated that school meals are not as healthy as one is led to believe. One nutritionist recently found up to 57 ingredients in a chicken curry served in a school.’

She said she cooks this meal at home for her children and couldn’t imagine how 57 ingredients are necessary unless lots of additives are added.

She added that she doesn’t want taxpayers’ money being spent on ultra-processed food in schools and doesn’t want her children or other children consuming it.

‘There is a list of nutritional standards that apply to the school meals programme and all participating schools must agree to carry out these guidelines and monitor the food to ensure these guidelines are being met.’

Cllr Bambury said teachers and administrative staff are not nutritionists or dietitians.

‘The department has inspection teams that conduct on-site and online assessments throughout the year to review compliance, but where are the results?’

Cllr Isobel Towse said it is ‘shocking’ that they don’t know what they are feeding the children with these school hot meals, in light of rising childhood obesity.

‘We must not fall into a trap of normalising feeding ultra-processed foods to our children on a daily basis. It doesn’t make any sense in an era of so much awareness of healthy eating and a rising childhood obesity,’ said Cllr Towse. ‘It’s just shocking that we don’t know what is actually in these meals that we are feeding our children five days a week and an ingredient list is the bare minimum we need to start with.’

Councillors agreed to write to Minister Dara Calleary requesting a detailed report on the inspections which took place last year.