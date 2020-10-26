West Cork well represented in Quality Milk Awards final

FOUR of the 11 dairy farm families in the national final of the 2020 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards – the overall winner of which will be announced during the Late Late Show on Friday, October 30th – are from West Cork.

Ornua and the National Dairy Council (NDC) have announced the finalists for the awards, dubbed the ‘Oscars of the Dairy World,’ which acknowledge and celebrate the highest standards of excellence in dairy farming with a focus on milk quality, animal welfare and sustainable farming practices.

These awards are more relevant than ever this year as consumers have developed a new-found appreciation during lockdowns of the quality of Irish dairy products. The four finalists from West Cork are Nigel Daunt and family, Innishannon, representing Bandon Co-Op; Jerry & Carmel Keohane, Clonakilty, representing Barryroe Co-Op; Denis, Michael & Nora Lordan, Newcestown, representing Dairygold Co-Op and William & Dan O’Donovan, Minanes, Drinagh, representing Drinagh Co-Op.

The finalists usually gather with their families and are celebrated at a very special awards ceremony in Dublin, but given this year’s constraints and to ensure the achievements of these families are recognised, the finalists will be showcased and the winner revealed, on nationwide television during a three-minute special extended ad break of the Late Late Show on Friday next, 30th.