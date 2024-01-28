Wellies at the ready for Embrace

EMBRACE Farm, Ireland’s support network for farm families, is inviting everyone to join in the inaugural Embrace FARM Wear Our Wellies (WOW) fundraising day on January 31st.

Schools, businesses, groups, and individuals in West Cork are encouraged to wear their wellies wherever they are on January 31st – be it the office, college, classroom, supermarket, or the main street!

Embrace Farm supports Irish farm families impacted by serious injury and sudden death. Embrace business development manager Catherine Kenneally hails from West Cork The organisation has engaged more than 400 farm families with its comforting and supportive embrace along with practical support in the aftermath of a traumatic incident.

To donate, wear your wellies and text FARM to 50300 to donate €4 to Embrace Farm or invite your friends to support you by donating directly to our WOW iDonate fundraising page.

On social media you can share your WOW day tagging Embrace Farm and using the hashtag #WOWEmbraceFARM.

To register a WOW Day Fundraiser go to https://form.jotform. com/233173261722046