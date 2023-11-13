WATCH: 2023 West Cork Farming Family Award winners

THE West Cork Farming Awards 2023 event took place on Friday, November 10th in the Celtic Ross Hotel.

The winners of the West Cork Farming Family Award on the day were the O'Donovan family from Bealad, Clonakilty.

Family is at the heart of the O’Donovan dairy farm near Clonakilty, and it’s that focus and united drive that saw them take a leap of faith and successfully diversify into agri-tourism this year.

