How the O’Donovan family mix graft and glam as leap of faith pays off

The Southern Star and Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Farming Awards Farming Family winner is the O’Donovan family from Clonakilty

FAMILY is at the heart of the O’Donovan dairy farm near Clonakilty, and it’s that focus and united drive that saw them take a leap of faith and successfully diversify into agri-tourism this year.

It’s a fourth generation farm, located at Bealad. Set up by John Matt O’Donovan, it was passed to his son John Paul and is now in the safe hands of John Andrew.

It was his commitment to ensuring a legacy for the next generation (which includes his son John Denis) that saw the family launch Clonakilty Glamping.

The family were already very busy running a dairy farm comprising 100 cows, with around 10 acres of tillage, said John, but a desire to futureproof their operation motivated them to move out of their comfort zone and set up the glamping site. They also recognised the untapped potential of their farm which enjoys incredible views over Galley Head and Inchydoney.

John and his family, wife Denise and children Eugene (nearly 19), John (nearly 16) and Ally (17) stopped talking and thinking and took action.

They undertook various courses, including on farming diversification, and visited similar sites all over the country and the result is Clonakilty Glamping.

It comprises three traditional style pods which are nestled into mature woodlands on the farm. It launched in July and they had full occupancy all summer with guests from New York, Italy, Germany, France, Latvia, Brazil, and Ethiopia, as well as all over Ireland and the UK.

As well as unique accommodation, the family offer their guests a fully immersive experience during their stay by showing them the day-to-day running of their dairy farm.

Guests are welcome to try their hand at milking the cows, feeding calves, collect eggs from the chickens and ducks, or enjoy a guided walk on the land. They are also treated to a farm-to-fork breakfast of freerange hen and duck eggs, pasteurised milk from their own farm and freshly-made brown bread and scones, courtesy of Denise. The couple also offer pizzas cooked in their traditional outdoor oven in the evenings.

There’s also a communal fully-equipped kitchen, shower and laundry block, and a recreational space with a pool table, table tennis, TV and other facilities uniquely located in a revamped hayshed.

It sounds dreamy and idyllic, but be under no illusion it’s also hard work, points out Denise, even if it’s enjoyable.

All the family need to be on board to make it a success, and thankfully Eugene, John and Ally are well up for the challenge.

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree and Eugene is studying Ag Science in Tralee IT.

'I enjoyed growing up on the farm, working with dad and grandad. It can be lots of hard work at times but every day is different,' he said.

Ally is in Leaving Cert in Sacred Heart Secondary School Clonakilty and her area of responsibility is the calves.

‘I like it when the new calves are born. I get to name them and it’s my job to feed them,’ she said.

John is in TY in Clonakilty Community College. They’ve all found their niche within the business, enjoying the novelty of welcoming visitors to their farm.

‘It’s strange to see other people playing in the woods where we had our hideouts and tyre swing!’ said Ally.

‘It’s weird to see people asking about the milk, cows and even the colour of the eggs!’ added John.

The glamping site has given the family the opportunity to spend time together which, in a fast paced life, they’re grateful for.

And they also enjoy another shared passion: ploughing. All cattle are dried off over Christmas and January to allow room in the schedule for John and Eugene to compete on the local ploughing circuit with Kilmeen Ploughing Association.

They’ve also had plenty of success at national level.

‘We call it our serious hobby!’ said John. ‘Dad was an all-Ireland ploughing champion, Eugene came second in the novice class recent all-Ireland and a nephew of mine, Conor O’Farrell won the u-28 reversible all-Ireland.’

A modest John says he came fourth in the Intermediate class this year, and is also the holder of All Ireland titles.

‘John and Ally are showing an interest too and will hopefully get involved when they get their licences,’ he said while Denise describes herself as a ploughing widow!

With one season behind them, the O’Donovans are taking stock of what they’ve learned along the way so far.

‘One thing was the fact that we had such a wet summer and we had to take a lot of the laundry to the launderette which was an expense we hadn’t factored in, but we’ll get more experienced as time goes on,’ said Denise.

They already have ambitious plans to expand in time for next summer and hope to introduce a fourth pod. They’re also renovating a turkey shed as housing for staff.

‘When we’re up and running fully, there’s definitely a full-time job for a least one person,’ said John. ‘We took a gamble and it’s paid off so far. Winning The Southern Star farming family award is a great confident boost and we’re looking forward to seeing where this adventure takes us. ’

• See clonakiltyglamping.ie for more

Why we love West Cork farming

CULTIVATE is the credit unions’ national farm finance brand.

Bantry and Access Credit Unions are two of the 50 credit unions nationwide that offer Cultivate loans. From small beginnings just a few years ago, the brand has grown rapidly and is now available in well over 150 credit union offices around the country.

We are delighted to continue our association with The Southern Star & The Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Farming Awards. And we are particularly pleased to sponsor the Farming Family award again this year.

Farming is part of the fabric of West Cork. And the family farm is its bedrock.

We are delighted to see that this year’s winners are the O’Donovan family from Clonakilty, who have diversified their farming operation to add agri tourism to their farm. Like the Lucey family from Canovee near Macroom, who won the inaugural award last year, the O’Donovans epitomise all that is good about West Cork farming.

Credit unions are rooted in our communities. We employ local people to deliver local services to local communities. We go the extra mile.

The credit union mantra is: Keep it Local, Keep it Personal, Keep it Simple.

These characteristics have always been the hallmarks of the service provided by credit unions in the personal lending market. They have led to the Irish people having a great trust in credit unions.

For nine years in a row now, credit unions have been voted number one for Customer Experience in the CXi Ireland Customer Experience Report.

Credit unions have brought these values into our growing relationship with farmers through Cultivate. Nothing is more important to credit unions than relationships. Because credit unions are financial co-ops, we at Bantry and Access Credit Unions value more than anything our relationship with our members – the people of West Cork.

That’s why we are so delighted to continue to sponsor of the West Cork Farming Awards.

Kudos, too, to The Southern Star, The Celtic Ross Hotel, ifac and all the other sponsors of the West Cork Farming Awards.