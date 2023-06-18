Tourists are looking for a quality on-farm holiday experience

VISITORS are discerning when it comes to on-farm holiday accommodation but they are willing to dig deep if the standards are good enough.

That’s according to Máire Ní Mhurchú, chair of Irish Self Catering Federation who was speaking at an agritourism conference co-hosted the group and Teagasc to highlight opportunities for farm families in developing an on-farm tourism business.

‘A holiday is quite an expense for people so they want, and demand, better than they have at home. Tourists are looking for locally loved places off the beaten path. They want the personal experience of living in close proximity to the family farm and being a part of the experience. For some regions, tourism is a fundamental part of the local economy. Today’s visitor demands high-end fixtures and fittings and luxuries ranging from hot tubs to pizza ovens, but they are willing to dig deep for that experience,’ said Durrus based Máire.

Minister Pippa Hackett said at the conference that ‘Agritourism can play an important part in building resilience within rural Ireland. Agritourism has a long-term sustainable future in Ireland that delivers a high-quality, authentic visitor experience and also helps support the future of family farms and the wider rural economy. The Agritourism 2023 conference is an excellent networking event which will help rural entrepreneurs on their journey towards developing an agritourism project in our iconic landscape which will help in bringing together urban and rural communities.’

Barry Caslin, Teagasc, rural development specialist said rural tourism was a perfect way to stimulate real impetus into encouraging footfall out of the towns and cities.