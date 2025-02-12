The new Minister for Fisheries and Marine ‘needs to deliver’

THE new Minister for Fisheries and Marine needs to prioritise delivering real policy changes, according to Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins.

Deputy Collins welcomed the appointment of Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley to the role but emphasised that the role needs to ‘be about delivery, not just another political appointment with no real action.’

The Clare TD will take up Junior Minister positions at the Departments of Agriculture and the Environment, with special responsibilities for Fisheries and the Marine, having been appointed last week.

‘I have consistently called for this ministry to be created since I was first elected to the Dail in 2016,’ said Deputy Collins.

‘It was a red line issue in our negotiations for Government and I welcome the move. Irish fishermen and women have been sidelined, their voices ignored, and their livelihoods jeopardised by successive governments that have failed to stand up for our fishing industry.

‘This appointment must mark the beginning of a new era—one where Irish fishermen and women are finally prioritised, and their concerns addressed with real policy changes, not empty promises. I will be working tirelessly to ensure that this Minister delivers for them.’