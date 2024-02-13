The Great West Cork Farming Survey 2024

The Great West Cork Farming Survey is back

First run in 2018, and then again in 2020, The Southern Star’s Great West Cork Farming Survey is back for 2024. Not only does this provide a true insight into the current state of agriculture in West Cork, but it also gives a real sense of what the collective thinking is with regard to the future of the sector in the region.

It’s very simple. We are asking farmers, their families and anyone with an involvement in agriculture in West Cork to set aside just a few minutes to complete the online questionnaire, and the findings will be published in our ever-popular Farming supplement, free in The Southern Star on Thursday, March 28th next.

By filling out the survey, not only will you be in with a chance to have your say on the world of West Cork farming, you will also be in with a chance of winning a €100 voucher to spend as you wish in your local SuperValu.

Last date for entries, Friday, March 1st, 2024. Fill out the survey below!