The cream of the crop honoured as suppliers pick up CellCheck awards

A GROUP of 73 Drinagh milk suppliers received their CellCheck awards at an event hosted by Drinagh Co-op recently.

Due to the pandemic, this was the first CellCheck Milking for Quality awards presentation for Drinagh in three years and it was held at the O’Donovan Rossa GAA pavilion in Skibbereen.

CellCheck is the national mastitis control programme, coordinated and facilitated by AHI and sponsored by FBD. The awards are given to the 500 milk suppliers nationally with the lowest weighted annual average somatic cell count (SCC) for the previous year’s supply.

It is an initiative to recognise and reward the excellence of Irish dairy farmers who are currently achieving high standards of udder health on their farms.

While all 16 national co-ops submit data to the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine, Drinagh milk suppliers have, in proportionate terms, consistently punched above their weight in these awards.

The GAA pavilion in Skibbereen was packed, as a large crowd gathered for the evening.

Tim Regan, dairy manager, Drinagh, congratulated all those who received this very prestigious award and said that Drinagh was proud of the overall performance.