Talent Quest win for Clonakilty’s Noel

THE final of the online Macra Talent Quest competition took place earlier this month through Facebook live.

There were five categories, and the winner of each category received a €100 voucher. Noel Crowley, Clonakilty Macra, won the recitation category, while Gerard O Donovan, also from Clonakilty Macra, took part in the solo comedy category. All video entries for the final can be viewed on the main Macra na Feirme Facebook page.

Macra na Feirme held its national annual general meeting on Saturday, June 6th, through video calling software Zoom. Even with the current situation, the Macra na Feirme AGM had to proceed and, given the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisation adapted to do its part to aid suppressing the spread of the virus.

Members logged into the Zoom call and the AGM saw elections for 2020/’21 of members of the board of directors as well as the National Council.

The National Council consists of a representative (NCR) from each county or Macra region (31 NCRs), the current president, the ex-president, the three vice-presidents, the chief executive officer, an IFA representative and associate member representatives.

The National Council is responsible for four sub-committees, which include the National Executive, Competitions Committee, Agricultural Affairs Committee and Rural Youth (RY).

Each NCR is appointed to work on a sub-committee during their term on National Council.

A number of co-optees, nominated by counties, are elected by National Council to each sub-committee. Fiona O’Leary was re-elected as the Carbery NCR and she has also been appointed to the National Competitions Sub-committee for the coming year.

The 71st Carbery Macra AGM was due to take place on Wednesday, June 24th, online via Zoom. Full report in next week’s Southern Star.

The Carbery Club of the Year and Best New Member competition interviews will also take place online in the first week of July.

The club scrapbook competition will be taking place following the conclusion of the Club of the Year competition.