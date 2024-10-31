Still waiting for Tams

THE ICMSA has expressed frustration that many farmers are still awaiting approval for initial tranches of the Tams 3 (Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme).

ICMSA farm business committee chair Pat O’Brien was reacting following the first meeting of the Farmers Charter Monitoring Committee 2023-2027.

Mr O’Brien said farmers waiting for the initial tranche need to be prioritised as a matter of urgency.

Further cases show the Tams payments are ready, but problems with the Department of Agriculture’s IT systems are holding them up.

Mr O’Brien said it was unfair that 18 months into the Tams and Acres schemes, some farmers who had applied had still not been paid due to IT issues.

‘The Department needs to resolve these issues immediately as farmer confidence in the schemes is being undermined on a daily basis.’