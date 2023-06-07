Farming & Fisheries

Skipper takes a trip to Africa for RTÉ

June 7th, 2023 10:00 AM

By Emma Connolly

Skipper Johnny Walsh in Kinsale.

Share this article

A KINSALE fisherman will find out what it’s like for his African counterparts in a new RTÉ series called Faraway Fields. 

Skipper Johnny Walsh is catapulted onto a wooden boat off the West coast of Africa in overexploited Gambian fishing waters in the first episode of the series. 

Skipper Johnny Walsh in Tanji, Gambia

 

Here he navigates the precarious food supply of the community of Tanji and other coastal Gambian communities whose dwindling fish stocks forces them to take perilous sea journeys to escape to Europe and beyond.

• The programme will be shown at 9.35pm on Wednesday, June 7th on RTÉ 1.

****

The West Cork Farming Awards have been launched for 2023 – find out all you need to know here.

 

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.