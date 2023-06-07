Skipper takes a trip to Africa for RTÉ

A KINSALE fisherman will find out what it’s like for his African counterparts in a new RTÉ series called Faraway Fields.

Skipper Johnny Walsh is catapulted onto a wooden boat off the West coast of Africa in overexploited Gambian fishing waters in the first episode of the series.

Here he navigates the precarious food supply of the community of Tanji and other coastal Gambian communities whose dwindling fish stocks forces them to take perilous sea journeys to escape to Europe and beyond.

• The programme will be shown at 9.35pm on Wednesday, June 7th on RTÉ 1.