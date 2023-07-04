Seeking entries for West Cork’s ‘best farm family’ award

ENTRIES are now being invited for this year’s Farming Family Award.

If you are a West Cork farming family who loves what you do, then the awards organisers want to hear from you.

Last year was the first year of this hugely popular award, which was the brainchild of 2022 judge Caroline Murphy, who knows from personal experience that families are the backbone of so many local farming operations.

Caroline runs the award-winning business West Cork Eggs, while also running a dairy farm with her husband Batt near Rosscarbery.

Neither, she said, would be possible without their kids’ involvement.

Farming families from throughout West Cork are invited to put the spotlight on what they do and enter the category in this year’s awards.

All that’s required is to submit a short video (just a few minutes) showing what life on your farm is all about – it could even be a series of photographs.

Whether it’s blocking a gap in the road, changing the fence, feeding calves, helping with silage, or delivering the flask of tea and sandwiches to the yard, every role is crucial and our panel want to know about it!

This is the perfect chance for everyone, young and old, two and four-legged, to enjoy a spot in the limelight.

Last year’s very popular winners were the Lucey Family, from near Macroom.

Everyone in the Lucey family has an important role to play in the running of their farm – and that’s exactly what makes it the success it is.

Three generations are involved in the drystock enterprise in Canovee. Their feelgood video captured everyone at work, and importantly having fun, and won the hearts of our

judges.

The category is sponsored by Access Credit Union and the super prize includes an overnight stay at the Celtic Ross Hotel with breakfast, family passes to The Lagoon, Smuggler’s Cove and The Park Cinema, a picnic to enjoy during the day and an evening meal at the Celtic Ross Hotel for all the family.