Role offers top opportunity to oversee college farm and research at Darrara

AN attractive opportunity to manage a mixed farm and oversee innovative agri research is up for grabs in West Cork.

Clonakilty Agriculture College in Darrara is recruiting a new farm manager to oversee the day-to-day management of its substantial farm enterprises which includes dairy, beef and sheep.

Operations comprise a herd of 200 cows and young stock and a smaller drystock herd of suckler cows, dairy calf to beef and sheep.

The new manager will also be responsible for the implementation of the innovative research programme underway at the college which was established in 1905 and has around 450 full and part-time students.

The Teagasc animal and grassland research and innovation programme is located across three main sites at Moorepark, Grange and Athenry. Each has its own enterprise focus (dairying in Moorepark, beef in Grange and sheep in Athenry) but research expertise is pooled to provide greater critical mass in discipline areas such as precision farming technologies which can then service any enterprise.

A dairy research programme is based at Clonakilty Agricultural College which is evaluating the effect of perennial ryegrass-only and perennial ryegrass-white clover swards receiving either 150 or 250 kg nitrogen per hectare per year on the productivity of spring milk production systems. Component dairy nutrition and animal health experiments are also undertaken at Clonakilty from time to time.

Basic requirements to apply for the manager position include QQI level 6 diploma in farm management or equivalent qualification in a relevant discipline and at least two to three years’ experience working at this level.