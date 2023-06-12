Results from successful Belgooly Show

BY GERTRUDE AHERN & PAUL O'REGAN

BELGOOLY Show was blessed with fine weather this year with great atmosphere among all show-goers.

Last year’s raincoats and umbrellas were replaced by sunhats and ice cream as great crowds from near and far flocked to the magnificent site on the farm of Kevin & Claire Cooney to enjoy a fun-filled family day. The importance of community events is very evident on show day where neighbours get to meet and chat.

We were treated to competitors from near and far and the quality of the horses, ponies and cattle was at the very peak of what we could hope to see at any show.

In the equine section, Seamus Lehane from Clonakilty continued his winning streak when for the fourth year running he took home the Champion Brood Mare award with Ballard Peaches and Cream, and then went on to win the Supreme Horse Championship with the same animal.

Seamus also won the George & Sidney Good Cup for champion foal with Future Trend.

Champion Young Horse award went to Aidan Williamson with KSF Spotlight. Fiona Leahy from Riverstick won Champion Hunter with Totally Dun, while Adrienne Copithorne from Fort Arthur, Kinsale, won the O’Brien’s Saddlery Cup for Working Hunter Horse with Fort Arthur Carefree.

In the pony section, Rachel Lane from Mallow won the Champion Starter Stakes and Margaret Greene, Tipperary won the Champion Ridden Pony on board Harwent Moonraker. Grace Wycherley from Skibbereen with Caheragh Lad took home the Cecil Gash Cup for Champion Working Hunter Pony.

Orla Whelton, Bandon was the winner of the Champion Led Pony and then Mini Pony Champion with Whiteleaze Secret Temptation. Both pony judges were unanimous that she should also be awarded Supreme Pony Champion.

The returning mounted pony games were enjoyed by a great number of spectators as the riders and ponies demonstrated great speed and skills during the exciting competitions.

There was a magnificent display of animals in the cattle section, coupled with higher numbers than previous years.

The addition of a new All-Ireland Junior Stockperson qualifier and a Department of Agriculture-sponsored Championship helped to boost numbers.

In the Beef section, Albert De Cogan, Mogeely won the Dan Joe O’Regan Cup for Champion Beef Animal with Mogeely Diana T540 while Peter & Marion O’Connell from Mallow won the Champion Beef Calf award.

In the Dairy section, the Barrett family, Togher had a very successful day as John Barrett won Best Friesian Heifer in Milk with Laurelmore Sisala Ghost, while Charlie Barrett exhibiting Laurelmore Golden Ann won Best Friesian Heifer Calf award. Rickey Barrett won the Supreme Champion Dairy Animal award with Laurelelm Numero Ann.

The Henry Good Cup for Champion Maiden Heifer was won by Daniel & Emer Curtin, Listowel, Co Kerry with Emerald Lambola Ashlyn.

The large entries in the young handler classes and the new exhibitors this year provide optimism that the future of both dairy and beef exhibiting are assured.

The ever popular Fun Dog Show continues to grow in size with a fabulous array of dogs of all shapes and sizes. Charlie, owned by Airi Rainey, Kinsale had a very successful day as he won the J&E Bateman Shield for Best in Show and also took home the Best Groomed Award. Max owned by Dora Tyner, Kinsale was awarded the Reserve Best in Show.

At the Irish Dancing Feis, huge numbers competed in all age groups providing great entertainment for the onlookers watching in the glorious sunshine. Meijke Jones, Riverstick received the award for Best Dancer. Maria O’Brien, Kinsale was the winner of Most Suitably Dressed Lady and Eabha Biggs, Kinsale was awarded Bonny Baby of the Show – both deserving winners.

Congratulations to all our prize winners and we thank you all for your continued support towards our Show.

The hard working committee in the catering tent put in trojan effort providing splendid fare to showgoers and volunteers alike.

The free attractions included a Mobile Pet Farm, martial arts display, balloon maker and face painter. The display of vintage cars, tractors and machinery provided an interesting attraction to make us think how much vehicles have changed over the years.

The Chairman, Mr John Stanley thanked all the volunteers who made the day such a success – at the gate, in parking, in the various marquees, in safety, and supporting our panel of judges.

The support given by the whole community in the days leading up to the show as well as on the day cannot be underestimated as the show could not go on without this help.

Mr Stanley also paid tribute to our sponsors and subscribers who are very much appreciated and are vital to the holding of this event. We look forward to meeting everyone again at next year’s show.

FULL RESULTS

BROODMARES

Mare to breed a hunter with foal at foot: Seamus Lehane, Ballard House, Ballymacowen, Clonakilty. Ballard Peaches & Cream. 28/02/2014. Sire: kings master. Dam: ballard jewel.

Filly Foal: Seamus Lehane, Ballard House, Ballymacowen, Clonakilty. Sire: Future Trend. Dam: Ballard Peaches & Cream. 28/02/2014.

Barren Mare 3 Years Old and over who has not produced a foal in 2023: Daniel J Crowley, Dunmore, Clonakilty. Kilnagross legend. 28/04/2018. Sire: spirit house. Dam: kilnagross twinkle. Bd. By Michael McCarthy mrcvs.

YOUNGSTOCK

3-year-old Gelding/Filly, likely to make an eventer or a sports horse: Aidan Williamson, The Hayfield, Killenleigh, Glandore, Co Cork. Ksf spotlight. 03/04/2020. Sire: Financial Reward. Dam: Kilcahill Diamond. Bd by Tom Newell.

The 3-year-old Filly All-Ireland Championship: Timothy Holland, Kilbeg Stables, Kilbeg North, Bandon. My Kilbeg Gift Fibe. 26/04/2020. Sire: OBOS Quality 004. Dam: Judys Gift. Bd. By Exh. AINE TIERNEY, Ardkilly, Sandycove, Co Cork. Ardkilly Lukes Charmer. 27/04/2020. Sire: Luke Sky Walker. Dam: Ardkilly Charmer. Bd. By Exh.

1, 2 or 3 year old Thoroughbred Colt /Filly/Gelding: Paddy McCarthy, Meelin, Bandon, Co Cork. Captain Susie. 26/04/2020. Sire: Zebadiah. Dam: Kayem.

2-year-old Filly: John Walsh, Coorycullane, Dunmanway, Co Cork. 2021. Sire: Dorsi. Dam: Littlefield Lus. Bd by Exh.

2-year-old Colt/Gelding: Regina Daly, The Church Restaurant, Bridge Street, Skibbereen. Time for another. 05/2021. Sire: Moylough Legacy. Dam: Grove Hill Heather. Bd by Paddy & Richard Gilden.

Yearling Colt/Gelding: Kenneth Curtin, Knockduff Upper, Meelin, Newmarket, Co Cork. Knockduff delight. 24/04/2022. Sire: Munther. Dam: Brookfield Miss Lux. Bd by Kieran O’Gorman.

Yearling Filly: John Crowley, Gallanes, Clonakilty. Bride Valley Gucci. Sire: Gort Free Lakeside Lad. Dam: Bride Valley Zara.

The €2,500 All Ireland Yearling Colt/Gelding Championship: Harry Gray, Ballygarron, Bonmahon, Co Waterford. 25/05/2022. Sire: Lagans Obos Quality. Dam: Portroe Coevers Diamond. Bd by Exh.

Coloured Horse, any Age, any Height: Kelsie Montague, Blossom Grove, Farnivane, Bandon. MLHR Jensen. 01/06/2018. Bd by My Lovely Horse Rescue.

RIDDEN HORSES

Heavy Hunter to carry 13 stone or upwards: Glenn Knipe, Farmhill House, Dromina, Charleville. Farmhill Cricket. 22/04/2017. Sire: Benlow Cross. Dam: Briar Cottage Sally. Bd by Mark Hill.

Lightweight Hunter calculated to carry up to 13 stone: Adrienne Copithorne, Fort Arthur, Kinsale. Fort Arthur Carefree.

Small Hunter, not less than 14h2 hands (147 cm) and not exceeding 15h3 hands (160 cm): Fiona Leahy, Slieveroe, Riverstick. Totally Dun.

The Ardrahan All Ireland Ridden Hunter Championship: Glenn Knipe, Farmhill House, Dromina, Charleville. Farmhill Cricket. 22/04/2017. Sire: Benlow Cross. Dam: Briar Cottage Sally. Bd by Mark Hill.

Cob, not exceeding 15h1 (155 cm): Laura Hyde, Ballycrenane, Ballymacoda, Co Cork. Conna Donald. Sire: Kilonan Hero.

Coloured horses to include appaloosa, piebald or skewbald not less than 14h2: Kelsie Montague, Blossom Grove, Farnivane, Bandon. MLHR Jensen. 01/06/2018. Bd by My Lovely Horse Rescue.

Working Hunter Horse Class: Adrienne Copithorne, Fort Arthur, Kinsale. Fort Arthur Carefree.

LED PONIES

Led Welsh Pony, purebred, any age, colt, gelding or filly, not exceeding 153 cm: Isibeal Conway Kelly, 11 Cluain Mara, Kinsale. Elvet Diago. Sire: Hilin Barcud. Dam: Dora The Explorer.

Led Welsh Pony, partbred, any age, colt: Orla Whelton, Ballinvrokig, Butlerstown, Bandon, Co Cork. Whiteleaze Secret Temptation.

Led Class Colt, Gelding or Filly, 2 or 3 years old not exceeding 148 cm, likely to make a child’s riding pony: Jason Rogers, Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee, Co Kerry. Ahey Ridge 48th. 25/05/2020. Sire: Bohola Mirah. Dam: Lourigan Lottie. Bd by Chris Sexton.

Led Connemara Pony, any age, not exceeding 153 cm: Jason Rogers, Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee, Co Kerry. Ahey Ridge 48th. 25/05/2020. Sire: Bohola Mirah. Dam: Lourigan Lottie. Bd by Chris Sexton.

RIDDEN PONIES

Ridden Connemara Pony, any age, not exceeding 153 cm: Sarah Jane Sinnott, Ardmanagh, Schull, Co Cork. Shanbo Rory.

Confined Local Pony Class: Isibeal Conway Kelly, 11 Cluain Mara, Kinsale. Elvet Diago. Sire: Hilin Barcud. Dam: Dora the Explorer.

Pony Club Riding Class, Pony 4 years old and over: Romy Wilson, Clancoolbeg, Bandon. Barravalley Lil. 05/03/2010. Carbery Pony Club. Sire: Eden Mist Pride of Thieves. Dam: Fiona Bomey.

Open Show Hunter Starter Stakes Riding class for ponies, mares or geldings 4 years old and over, not exceeding 133 cms, suitable for and to be ridden by riders who have not attained their 12th birthday on January 1st 2023: Rachel Lane, Grandy, Mallonw, Co Cork. Barkway State Officer. 2003. Sire: Rotherwood Statesman. Dam: Haighend China Rose. Bd by A M Smalley.

Open 133 cm Show Hunter Stakes Riding Class for ponies, mares or geldings 4 years old and over, not exceeding 133 cm, suitable for and to be ridden by riders who have not attained their 14th birthday on January 1st 2023: Rachel Lane, Grandy, Mallow, Co Cork. Dubarry.

Open Lead Rein Class for Ponies, Mares or Geldings 4 years and and over, not exceeding 123 cm (12 hands high), suitable for and to be ridden by riders who have not attained their 8th birthday on January 1st 2023: Orla Whelton, Ballinvrokig, Butlerstown, Bandon, Co Cork. Whiteleaze Secret Temptation

Open First Ridden Class for Ponies, Mares or Geldings, 4 years old and over, not exceeding 123 cm (12 hands high), suitable for and to be ridden by riders who have not attained their 10th birthday on January 1st 2023: Orla Whelton, Ballinvrokig, Butlerstown, Bandon, Co Cork. Mountain Ash of Glendhu.

Open 143 cm Show Hunter Riding Class, For ponies, mares or geldings 4 years old and over, not exceeding 143 cm, suitable for and to be ridden by riders who have not attained their 17th birthday on January 1st 2023: Lillie Daly, Hayfield Stud, The Pike, Clonakilty. Corals Misty Mars. 2010.

Open 153 cm Show Hunter Riding Class For ponies, mares or geldings 4 years old and over, not exceeding 153 cm, suitable for and to be ridden by riders who have not attained their 20th birthday on January 1st 2023: Margaret Greene, Clonlahy, Cloneen, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Horwent Moonraker. Sire: Dolphin Super Star. Dam: Holltess Little Sweet Melody. Bd By Charlotte McIntosh.

WORKING HUNTERS

Confined Local Working Hunter Pony Class: Ava Cooney, Ballingarry, Belgooly, Co Cork. Tara Chocolata. 07/05/2009. Sire: Pepolo. Dam: Friends Gift. Bd. By Amanda Donegan.

Open 133 cm Working Hunter Starter Stakes For ponies, mares or geldings, 4 years old and over, not exceeding 133 cm, suitable for and to be ridden by riders who have not attained their 12th birthday on 1st January 2023: Rachel Lane, Grandy, Mallow, Co Cork. Dubarry.

Open 133 cm Working Hunter Pony Class For ponies, mares or geldings, 4 years old and over, not exceeding 133 cm, suitable for and to be ridden by riders who have not attained their 14th birthday on 1st January 2023: Niamh O’Rielly, The Barn Gallery, Gurranes South, Drimoleague. Riversdale Liath Belle. 2001. Bd by Elizabeth Howe, Kilbrittain. Open 143 cms

Working Hunter Pony Class For ponies, mares or geldings, 4 years old and over, exceeding 133 cms but not exceeding 143 cm, suitable for and to be ridden by riders who have not attained their 17th birthday on 1st January 2023: Grace Wycherley, Glebe Marsh, Church Cross, Skibbereen. Caheragh Lad. 20/04/2012. Sire: Woodfield Sammy. Dam: Drimoleague Dreamer. Bd by Michael Coughlan.

Open 153 cm Working Hunter Pony Class For ponies, mares or geldings, 4 years old and over, exceeding 143 cm but not exceeding 153 cm, suitable for and to be ridden by riders who have not attained their 20th birthday on 1st January 2023: Ava Cooney, Ballingarry, Belgooly, Co Cork. Tara Chocolata. 07/05/2009. Sire: Pepolo. Dam: Friends Gift. Bd. By Amanda Donegan.

CATTLE - DAIRY

Young Handler – Junior Open to YMA Members aged 12 years and under on January 1st 2023, leading any Dairy animal: Georgina Hynes, C/O Peter, Paula & Becky Hynes, Rathard, Aherla, Co Cork. Rathard Unix Adina. 01/11/2022. Sire: Croteau Lesperron Unix. Dam: Eedy Mogul Adina. Bd by Peter Hynes, Rathard Holsteins.

Young Handler – Intermediate Open to YMA Members, aged 13 to 16 years on January 1st 2023, leading any Dairy animal: Jennifer Harty, Ballyheigue, Co Kerry. 20/04/2007.

Young Handler – Senior Open to YMA Members, aged 17 to 26 years on January 1st 2023, leading any Dairy animal: Chloe Hynes, c/o Peter, Paula & Becky Hynes, Rathard, Aherla, Co Cork. Emerald St Chief Sharon. 05/10/2022. Sire: Stantons Chief-ET. Dam: Emerald Perseus Sharon. Bd by Donal Neville.

Young Handler - Aged 16 years and under on 1st January 2023, leading any Dairy animal: Georgina Hynes, c/o Peter, Paula & Becky Hynes, Rathard, Aherla, Co Cork. Rathard Unix Adina. 1/11/2022. Sire: Croteau Lesperron Unix. Dam: Eedy Mogul Adina. Bd by Peter Hynes, Rathard Holsteins.

Pedigree Friesian Heifer Calf – born on or after 1st January 2023: Charlie Barrett, The Laurels, Lehenaghmore, Togher. Laurelmore Golden Ann.17/01/2023. Sire: Bowerswood Goldenboy. Dam: Laurelmore Dash Ann. Bd. By John Barrett.

Pedigree Friesian Heifer – Born on or after 1st September 2022: Daniel & Emer Curtin, Clounmacoin, Listowel, CoKerry. Emerald Lambola Ashlyn. 03/09/2022. Sire: Farnear Delta Lambola ET. Dam: Emerald Cream Ashlyn. Bd by Donal Neville.

Pedigree Friesian Heifer – In milk: John Barrett, The Laurels, Lehenaghmore, Togher. Laurelmore Sisala Ghost.01/09/2020. Sire: Lynbrook Silver 2. Dam: Fotaview Salmon Ghost. Bd. By John Barrett.

Pedigree Friesian Cow – in milk, having calved three times or more: Ricky Barrett, The Elms, Adamstown, Ballinhassig. Laurelelm Numero Ann Ex. Sire: Cahirmee Numero Atara. Dam: Laurelelm Dannix Ann Ex. Bd. By Exh.

Any Pair, Confined to Pedigree Dairy animals – and exhibited by one owner: John Barrett, The Laurels, Lehenaghmore, Togher.

CATTLE - BEEF

Young Handler – Aged 16 years and under on 1st January 2023, leading any Beef animal: Kieran Ryan, Castleblagh, Ballyhooly, Co Cork.

The All-Ireland Junior Young Stockperson Championship 2023 8–12 years old: Kieran Ryan, Castleblagh, Ballyhooly, Co Cork.

Non-Pedigree Beef Calf – born on or after 1st January 2023: Tim O’Donovan, Gurtnamuckla, Dunmanway.

Pedigree Aberdeen Angus Cow or Heifer – born before 1st August 2022: Albert De Cogan, Killamuckey, Castlemartyr, Co Cork. Mogeely Diana. T540. 27-09-2017. Sire: Wederlie Oscalade. Dam: Tonroe Kate. Bd. By Exh.

Pedigree Aberdeen Angus Bull Calf – born on or after 1st August 2022: Albert De Cogan, Killamuckey, Castlemartyr, Co Cork. Mogeely Merk. 09-09-2022. Sire: Dunard Navigator. Dam: Mogeely Miylo V631. Bd. By Exh.

Pedigree Aberdeen Angus Heifer Calf – born on or after 1st August 2022: Ger Ryan, Castleblagh, Ballyhooly, Co Cork.

Pedigree Hereford Cow or Heifer – born before 1st August 2021: James Kingston, Glenny, Riverstick. Keenagh Poll I Simone. 14/07/2023. Sire: Fabb Northern Star. Dam: Woodview Oakleigh. Bd. By Ewin & Robert Jones.

Pedigree Hereford Calf – born on or after 1st August 2021: Darragh Curtin, Beenaskehy, Killavullen, Mallow, Co Cork.

The Breeders Choice Traditional 4* or 5* Breeding Heifer: Elaine Forde, Asling Farm, Ballyglass, Grenagh, Co Cork. Seaview Nibbles. 12/10/2021. Sire: Sterling Hercules. Dam: Seaview Love Heart.

Pedigree Belgian Blue Calf – born on or after 1st August 2022: Trevor Deane, Lisbealad East, Dunmanway, Co Cork. 09/2023.

Pedigree Limousin Cow or Heifer – born before 1st August 2022: Micheal Roche, Knockcoolkerre, Mountcollins, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick. Knockcoolkerre Toffee. 06/05/2022. Sire: Elite Lizzette. Dam: Wood Road Nollaig. Bd. By Exh.

Pedigree Limousin Calf – born on or after 1st August 2022: Ger Ryan, Castleblagh, Ballyhooly, Co Cork.

Pedigree Simmental Cow or Heifer – born before 1st August 2022: Tony O’Leary, 28 Westcourt Heights, Ballincollig, Co Cork. Seaview Nadia. 14/10/2021. Sire: Auroch Dieter PP. Dam: Seaview Gabriella. Bd. By Exh.

Pedigree Simmental Calf – born on or after 1st August 2022: Peter & Marion O’connell, Raceview Simmentals, Knopogue, Mallow, Co Cork. Raceview Rose V Kim. 10/01/2023. Sire: Raceview Mattie J Beauty. Dam: Raceview Heriyosa Frauline. Bd. By Exh.

Any Pair – pedigree beef cattle: Tony O’Leary, 28 Westcourt Heights, Ballincollig, Co Cork.

DOMESTIC

Homemade brown soda bread: Angela Barry, Ballingarry, Belgooly.

Homemade chocolate cake: Helen Kenny, Cherryfield, Lybe Road, Belgooly

Homemade apple tart (short crust pastry): Áine Ní Chearnaigh, Harbour Heights, Kinsale.

Any homemade dessert: Hannah Dwyer, Lybe, Belgooly.

Harvest fruit loaf: Charmaine McGowan, 142 The Meadows, Belgooly.

Decorate a cake to celebrate any occasion: Anna Kelleher, Rathmore, Kinsale.

Gluten free cake (any variety): Grace Walsh, Pear Tree Cottage, Farrenbrien East, Minane Bridge.

6 plain scones: Carol O’Callaghan, Rathmore, Kinsale.

6 homemade biscuits (1 variety): Clíona Lyons, Robertstown, Carrigaline.

Afternoon tea for two to be served on a tray: Selina O’Donovan, Ardcloyne, Kinsale.

6 slices of your favourite traybake: Ava Hopper, Glenny, Riverstick.

6 hen eggs: Liam Barry, Ballingarry, Belgooly.

Pot of homemade jam or marmalade: Betsy Ahern, Ballingarry, Belgooly.

3 different stems of non-flowering garden foliage: Betsy Ahern, Ballingarry, Belgooly.

Window box: Valerie O’Regan, Kilworth.

Vase of mixed garden flowers: Betsy Ahern, Ballingarry, Belgooly.

Flowering pot plant: Hazel Stanley, Belgooly.

Non-flowering pot plant: Fiona Reilly, Ballinclashet.

Summertime – an exhibit – beginners: Mary O’Leary, Aishling, Ballyregan, Kinsale.

Seasonal beauty – an exhibit: Esther Ross, Knockatour, Carrigaline.

Hand knit garment: Margaret Foley, The Rising Sun, Ballinhassig.

Crochet – garment: Margaret Foley, The Rising Sun, Ballinhassig.

Crochet – article: Tina Honeyman, The Meadows, Belgooly.

Home craft: Ann O’Farrell, The Rock, Carrigaline.

Embroidery – tapestry – fine lace: Betsy Ahern, Ballingarry, Belgooly.

Art – picture painted in any medium excluding oils: Raymond Higgins, 26 Dan Desmond Villas, Passage West.

Art – picture painted in oils: Angela Kelleher.

Make a scarecrow (under 5 feet): Darragh Nyhan, Ballynamaul, Riverstick.

Art, craft & woodwork – any item: David McCarthy, The Spires, Abbeylands, Kinsale.

Needle felt picture: Kate O’Callaghan – Elephants in the Sunset. Niamh McDonnell – Sunset Landscape with sea & small cottage & flowers.

Any item of home baking: Ava Cooney, Ballingarry, Belgooly.

Countryside photo: Joan Ryan, Innishannon.

My favourite funny photo with caption: Miah O’Callaghan, Rathmore, Kinsale.

Animal/pet colour: Carolyn Daly, Belgooly.

Black & white print: Anna Kelleher, Rathmore, Kinsale.

Summertime photo: Bob Lynch, Ochre House, Kilgobbin, Kinsale.

Any item of art & craft (special needs): Marcell Andrasy, Gaelscoil, Chionn tSáile.

Any home baking (special needs): Ciaran Murphy, 1 Barrack Green, Kinsale.

6 decorated queen cakes (primary schools): Sophie Reynolds, Ballinhassig.

Design a greeting card: Daniel McCarthy, 6 South Avenue, Carrignacurra, Carrigaline.

Miniature garden (on a biscuit tin lid or similar base): Daniel McCarthy, 6 South Avenue, Carrignacurra, Carrigaline.

A weird & wonderful creature made from vegetables: Fiadh Sheehy, 45 Riverbank, Belgooly.

Design a poster to promote belgooly show: Callum McCarthy, Ballyvorane, Nohoval.

Design a bookmark: Emma Reynolds, Ballinhassig:

An original item made with lego (no sets): Fíbí De Faoite, Four Winds, Waterlands, Kinsale.

An article made with recycled materials: Eily Dempsey.

Collection of wildflowers in a jar: Sophie McCarthy, 6 South Avenue, Carrignacurra, Carrigaline.

Best dressed soft toy: Olwen Reilly-Coverdale, Ballinclashet.

Junior infants (painting within 15’ x 12’): Róisín McCarthy, Scoil Mhuire na nGrást, Belgooly.

Senior infants (painting within 15’ x 12’): Aisling Kearney, Scoil Mhuire na nGrást, Belgooly.

First Class (Painting Within 15’ X 12’): Ellie Hayes, Gaelscoil, Chionn tSáile.

Second Class (Painting Within 15’ X 12’): Darragh Kerrigan, Scoil Mhuire na nGrást, Belgooly.

Third Class (Painting Within 15’ X 12’): Julie O’Brien, Scoil Mhuire na nGrást, Belgooly.

Fourth Class (Painting Within 15’ X 12’): Laura MacSweeney, Scoil Mhuire na nGrást, Belgooly.

Fifth Class (Painting Within 15’ X 12’): Katelyn O’Mahony, Scoil Mhuire na nGrást, Belgooly.

Sixth Class (Painting Within 15’ X 12’): Eve Senior, Scoil Mhuire na nGrást, Belgooly.

Preschool Children (Painting Within 15’ X 12’): Finn Maher, Ballywilliam, Belgooly.