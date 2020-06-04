Protect your profits with Limus

Limus protected urea

Protected urea has been identified by Teagasc as a key tool to reduce emissions in Irish agriculture. Teagasc advise that use of protected urea will result in a significant reduction in ammonia losses in both grass and tillage cropping, when compared to standard urea, as well as an important reduction in nitrous oxide losses in grassland, when compared to calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN).

Teagasc trials have shown that protected urea gives the equivalent yield to CAN on Irish grassland and is better value per unit of nitrogen, offering an economic advantage, as well as an environmental one.

What is protected urea?

Teagasc define protected urea as urea which is treated with a urease inhibitor.

Urease inhibitors have been used for decades globally, with very high use rates in some markets. For example, in the USA around a third of the urea used is treated with an inhibitor.

There are only three urease inhibitors registered globally, NBPT, NPPT and 2-NPT. All protected urea products contain one or two of these active ingredients.

What is Limus protected urea?

BASF has recently entered the protected urea market with the launch of a new urease inhibitor called Limus.

Limus is the only urease inhibitor available that contains two active ingredients, NBPT and NPPT, and comes in a unique, patent protected formulation, both of which enhance the performance of the product.

As with all fertilisers, it is important to calibrate your spreader before use and it is recommended to use suitable PPE. Limus protected urea does not require different handling precautions to other fertilisers.

Limus protected urea is available from four producers in Ireland and is approved by Teagasc.

Trial results

Results from 74 different BASF trials demonstrate that Limus protected urea delivers equivalent yields to CAN, reinforcing the findings shown by Teagasc.

BASF have also evaluated the performance compared to standard urea and found that Limus protected urea reduced ammonia losses by up to 98% and delivered an average yield increase of 5% as a result of the reduction of ammonia losses, making Limus protected urea a reliable, cost effective and environmentally friendly choice on farm.”

For more information on Limus protected urea see www.agricentre.basf.ie/limus or contact your local agri merchant.