No business like show business in West Cork

AGRICULTURAL shows are providing an important community connection and an understanding where food comes from, a well-known West Cork farmer, and show exhibitors says.

Farmer Peter Hynes was speaking as the show season is now well underway in West Cork, with Belgooly Agricultural Show taking place last weekend, while the Bank Holiday Monday saw the Leap Horse & Pony show taking place.

On Sunday June 9th, Clonakilty Show takes place, while the following weekend the Cork Summer Show takes place.

‘It’s important that people get to see the livestock up close and understand where their food comes from,’ said Peter. ‘Shows create a space where communities can interact.

‘They’re an important opportunity for the public to meet and talk to the primary producers at the heart of Irish agriculture.’

This year’s Clonakilty Show promises to be another fantastic day of fun and farming. New additions this year include ‘Table-scapes’ with Patricia Maybury of the Etiquette Suite. Patricia featured on The Southern Star last month and she will give tips in the floral marquee on how to elegantly set a dining table and navigate the place settings.

Other new events include a floral art competition, boxing displays, and an open air recital by the Cork Butter Exchange Band. Sustainability will be on show with a competition to find the Best Upcycled Item of clothing to include a picture of the garment before the alterations were made.

This is just a taster of the fun events for all ages, from puppet shows and bouncy castles to funfairs and fantastic food and drink – and that’s before the more serious business of animals shows.

Meanwhile the Cork Summer Show will open its gates on Saturday June 15th and Sunday June 16th.

The show dates back more than 200 years and this year’s event is designed around 20 zones, each with its own theme, giving visitors lots to explore.

It will include animals of all descriptions, as well as farm machinery, a dedicated gardening area, tug o’ war, hot air balloons demonstrated by Ballooning Ireland, and a phenomenal food village.

There’s also music from acts, including Jerry Fish, James Keegan, Fiona Kennedy, Gina and the Champions and the Céilí Allstars, as well as DJ Jim X Comet.

For kids there’s plenty of entertainment and educational displays, picnics, and arts and crafts. picnic spaces, arts and crafts, and face painting.

West Cork and TV chef Mathew Brownie is among the food experts on show, along with others including Martin Buckley of the Lifeboat Inn.

Hopefully the weather will play ball but either way, the show must go on!