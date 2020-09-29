Newcestown family top Dairygold suppliers

DAIRYGOLD milk suppliers Denis, Nora and Michael Lordan of Farnalough, Newcestown, were declared both overall winners of the 2019 Dairygold Milk Quality Awards and winners of the Mid Cork region for consistently supplying the best quality milk to Dairygold in 2019.

Denis, Nora and Michael formed a family partnership a number of years ago with all three family members working very well together to milk 95 cows on a milking platform of 33 hectares. Michael has experience working on dairy farms in New Zealand, having completed his two year agriculture course in Darrara Agricultural College.

The Lordans also rear replacements and some beef animals on an outside block of land. Sustainability is a key consideration for the Lordans on the farm and was evident through the use of low-emissions slurry spreading, soil testing, milk recording and selective dry cow therapy.

The judge declared that while all three finalists in the region demonstrated exceptional quality, the Lordan family farm was an excellent example of what attention to detail and excellent milk and wash routines can achieve. He praised the Lordans for their successful working relationship and focus on sustainability throughout the farm.

Dairygold chairman John O’Gorman said: ‘The success of our products across the world depends on our excellent quality of milk. The Lordans have shown that, if we work together, we can achieve fantastic results.’

The other two regional finalists were John, Sean and Eileen O’Leary, Kilbarry, Macroom, and Tom and Shane Tanner, West View House, Aglish, Coachford.