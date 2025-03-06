New closing dates for 2025 Tams applications

FARMERS across West Cork have been reminded that the closing date for the next tranche of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (Tams III) is Friday, March 7th.

The Department of Agriculture has also announced closing dates for further 2025 tranches, which include June 6th, September 5th, and December 5th.

In addition, the new Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon has also announced a new Tams III grant for all of the 2025 tranches. This is a separate Tams III payment with grant aid paid at 60% of €90,000 and is ring-fenced from all other Tams grants. Qualifying investments include a manure pit (60%); a mass concrete tank (60%), including precast tanks; circular slurry stores (60%); or a geo membrane lined store (60%).

The grants available under the other Tams III grants are 40% of €90,000 and this increases to 60% if an applicant is a young, trained farmer or woman in agri. Registered farm partnerships also allow for an increased ceiling of a grant claimable on a total spend of up to €160,000.

Farming, food and agribusiness specialist services firm Ifac has advised farmers to apply when possible. Brian Denn, partner at Ifac’s Blarney office said: ‘The addition of the new separate targeted slurry storage grant to the existing Tams III portfolio is a welcome boost to the local farming community to assist with the modernisation of facilities and the collective effort to improve water quality.

‘There are now numerous grants, and associated ceilings, in the overall Tams scheme making it more complex to navigate. At Ifac, we always advise farmers to get expert advice to help you decide on the right investment at the right time rather than rushing the decision for your farm. Your agri advisor will help you to plan for the future and help with your application if that’s the right option for you.’