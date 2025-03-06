Milk prices hold steady for January

STABLE dairy markets saw both Carbery and Dairygold maintain their base milk price for January.

It’s the second month in a row that both groups have maintained their prices, which increased for November’s milk amid strong global demand for butter and cheese, towards the end of last year.

A statement from Carbery advised that if this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops; Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average milk price of 53.57cpl, inclusive of VAT, 0.88cpl SCC bonus and FutureProof sustainability bonus.

‘Stability of dairy markets is continuing for the start of 2025 and we will continue to monitor markets closely to maximise returns for our shareholders,’ a Carbery spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Dairygold has maintained the January quoted milk price at 50.0cpl, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and vat.

‘Dairy markets are generally stable, as buyers are cautious to commit, in advance of the EU peak milk supply in the coming months,’ a Dairygold spokesperson said.

In addition, the January early calving bonus of 7.36cpl, including vat, will be paid on milk supplied in January, in accordance with milk quality criteria, thereby increasing the attainable Dairygold ,ilk price to 57.36cpl, at standard constituents.

The January milk price equates to an average January farm gate milk price of 67.6cpl, based on the average January 2025 milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

The quoted milk price for January, based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, is 61.9cpl, including the early calving bonus and inclusive of vat.

‘The Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month by month basis,’ the spokesperson concluded.