Silver for Jer Coakley at World Championships

Jer Coakley has returned from Prague with great success, having secured silver in the Reversible class at the World Ploughing Championships, coming second only to Switzerland’s Marco Angst.

The Kilgariffe man is already back in the field, ready to defend his title at next week’s National Ploughing Championships with warm congratulations from his supporters in the Czech Republic.

Speaking with The Southern Star this week, Kieran Keohane, the West Cork representative of the National Ploughing Association, was in Prague cheering on Jer and warmly congratulated him on his international achievements.

‘He came first on day one and second on day two, and he had two great performances. When it comes to the World Ploughing Championships, you have less time to complete ploughs compared to the National Ploughing Championship’.

‘It’s a great credit to him; he gets no help and no one can talk to him when he’s in the tractor,’ said Kieran.

This is Jer’s third time representing Ireland at the World Ploughing Championships, having won it last year in Estonia, and having previously represented his country in 2012 in Croatia.

Barry O’Sullivan, secretary of the West Cork Ploughing Association and who was also in Prague, said that while Jer may be disappointed in not winning the overall title, he is still the world champion in stubble.

‘The competition took place over two days; they plough stubble ground on the first day, and lea ground on the second day. Combined over the two days he was the runner-up overall,’ said Barry.

‘It’s a very tough competition and you are up against the best in the world, and to reach the podium out there is a huge achievement. The Irish are the envy in the world when it comes to ploughing.’

Barry said that it’s a big commitment for the 38-year-old, who has a young family and a farm as well as a contracting business, to take off a fortnight to practice for the championships.

‘He has to start all over again next week to defend his National title in the Senior Reversible Class at the National Ploughing Championships.’

All eyes will now be focused on the National Championships which take place in Screggan, Tullamore next week, where Jer and the other West Cork competitors will ‘plough on’ and represent the region proudly.