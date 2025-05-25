Macra TV programme recalled 40 years on

THERE was a sense of pride and fond nostalgia in the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery on Thursday, May 15th, as Carbery Macra members – past and present – gathered to mark a milestone in the region’s agricultural and community history.

The event featured a screening of an RTÉ Access Community Television programme originally broadcast in 1985 – 40 years ago this month – which shone a national spotlight on the vibrant world of Carbery Macra.

Hosted by Ciana Campbell, the original programme captured everything from lively field days and competitions to the creative spirit of the crafts and the light entertainment

events.

Recorded across the Carbery region, the footage provides a time capsule of rural youth culture, and social history.

The screening drew an enthusiastic crowd, with attendees reminiscing about their time with the organisation, many pointing out familiar faces on screen – some of whom were in the room once more, four decades later.

‘It’s amazing to see how much has changed, but also how much has stayed the same,’ observed Fiona O’Leary, the current Carbery Macra chair, while the PRO of the time Pat Fitzgerald reflected on the coordination and planning required to show the RTÉ crew from Dublin all the things Macra had to offer.

The evening was not just a trip down memory lane, but also a proud celebration of the role Macra has played in shaping rural youth and community life in West Cork.

With Carbery Macra preparing to host the Macra National Conference this October, the timing of the event was fitting.

As shared stories reminded attendees, this year’s event will not only look to the future, but will also honour the traditions and milestones of the past.

Guests were encouraged to spread the word, especially with the young people in their lives aged between 17 and 35, to join Macra to ensure the continuity and ongoing success of the

organisation.

Conversations flowed easily after the screening, with old friends reunited while reviewing photos and letters from the time.

Here’s to the next 40 years of community, leadership, and celebration.

All roads now lead to West Cork on the October bank holiday weekend – and with this stirring reminder of the past, Carbery is more prepared than ever to welcome the nation.