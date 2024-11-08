Local mackerel stocks ‘plundered’ by Norway, Dáil is told by FF TD

THE Government has been called on to put a halt to Norwegian fishing vessels plundering mackerel stocks.

The Southern Star reported earlier this month how Irish and South West Fish Producers’ Organisation (ISWFPO) chief executive Patrick Murphy highlighted the issue in Europe, accusing Norway, the Faroes, and Iceland of ‘reckless overfishing’. He said the UK facilitated overfishing by allowing these countries to overfish the stock in their waters.

‘If this stock is destroyed, everyone loses. There’s no reset button,’ warned Mr Murphy.

The matter came up in the Dáil after it was raised by Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan, the party’s environment and coastal communities spokesperson.

He said the harmful practice of overfishing of stocks of this important species cannot be allowed to continue and that the Irish government must intervene at EU level.

‘Norwegian vessels are plundering mackerel stocks. They have essentially in conjunction with the UK and the Faro Islands set themselves massively inflated quotas for mackerel leading to a situation where scientific advice is saying quotas should be reduced by 22%.

‘But it is the Irish boats and EU boats that are going to face the 22% reduction,’ he said.

The Cork South West TD added: ‘Meanwhile as Norway is over-fishing mackerel they have unfettered and unchecked access to blue whiting – another important species – off the west coast of Ireland.

‘This needs to stop. Mackerel is an incredibly important species for our big boats and small boats. The sector is looking for the State to stand up for them and more important looking for Europe to intervene and stand up to Norwegians and stop this harmful practice before the species is brought to the brink.’

In reply, Taoiseach Simon Harris said he would speak with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD about the issue.

FF MEP Billy Kelleher said the projected 22% cut in mackerel quota will cost Ireland €18m in 2025. ‘We now see Norway eyeing up our blue whiting stocks too. This madness needs to stop.’