Local event hears experts debate options for future of agri sector

ENSURE you talk to your future customer, understand their needs and develop the product accordingly.

That was the key advice given to would-be tech entrepreneurs in the agri sector, at a Farm of the Future event, hosted in Skibbereen last week.

The Ludgate digital hub hosted the AIB- sponsored event, both in person and virtually, as part of its series of agri-related events.

This was, in fact, the sixth agricultural event that Ludgate has hosted – and the first that was held both in person and virtually.

The event was well attended by both industry and members of the West Cork farming community, and attracted expert speakers focusing on the areas of agri tech and succession planning.

The event was part of a two-day agri event series for Ludgate with the first day hosted at Carbery’s Farm Zero C which saw an ‘agri ideation’ day with input from AgTech UCD and Agritech Ireland.

Ludgate saw 70 people invited to the farm to focus on 10 agricultural challenges and identify solutions for the future.

The Agri Tech event in Skibbereen was moderated by Southern Star managing director Sean Mahon, while Ludgate chief executive Grainne O’Keeffe opened the event and outlined the role the hub plays in sustainable rural regeneration and as a centre for innovation.

Shane McCarthy of AIB spoke of the esilience of the sector with farmers enthusiastically rising to the many challenges they currently face.

Attendees heard from Kieran O’Donoghue of Agritech Ireland on the successful clustering initiative that has taken place and Fiona Ryan, entrepreneurship manager of Ludgate, spoke on the support and robust ecosystem that has been established to validate and scale businesses.

The first panel discussion featured Ludgate agri tech founders, Fiona Edwards Murphy of Apis Protect, Nick Cotter of Cotter Crates and Desmond Savage of Moonsyst.

Each founder identified their own path to success and how their technology can really add value on farms.

One of the key takeaways from this panel was to ensure that you talk to your future customer, understand their needs and develop the product accordingly.

The second panel discussion focused on the funding opportunities for start-ups, with input from Kevin Curran, head of enterprise at the Local Enterprise Office, Cork North and West; James Maloney, senior development advisor for agritech with Enterprise Ireland, and Enda Kelly, Munster regional manager with Spark crowdfunding.

The panel also outlined the various grants and financial supports available to aid the development of new and innovative agritech solutions.

The final panel explored succession and diversification opportunities and panelists included Thomas Curran, head of advisory services, Teagasc; father and son team Neill and Declan Collins, and agricultural student Amy Dunphy.

Together, they identified the importance of succession planning and the need to break down barriers ensuring more young people choose farming as a viable career opportunity for the future.

Grainne O’Keeffe said the event received positive feedback.

‘We will build on this over the coming year by bringing more frequent informative events to our agricultural community,’ she said. ‘We were delighted to bring key partners like AgTech UCD and Agritech Ireland together to make these events as informative and valuable as possible.’