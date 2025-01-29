Local co-ops hold December milk prices

STABLE dairy markets saw both Carbery and Dairygold maintain their base milk price for December.

Strong global demand for butter and cheese saw milk prices increase towards the end of the year, and price increases for November’s milk has been maintained by the two biggest dairy groups supplied by West Cork farmers.

Carbery’s average milk price is 53.15cpl, inclusive of Vat, 0.88cpl SCC bonus and FutureProof sustainability bonus.

‘Dairy markets are stable at the start of 2025 and we will continue to monitor markets closely to maximise returns for our shareholders,’ a Carbery spokesperson said.

Meanwhile Dairygold maintained its December Quoted Milk Price at 50.0cpl, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% putterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and VAT. ‘Dairy Market Returns were balanced in December with demand seasonally quiet and global milk supply generally flat year-on-year,’ said a Dairygold spokesperson.

Dairygold has also confirmed additional payments for its milk and grain suppliers.

Contracted milk suppliers will get a bonus of 0.5cpl, including Vat, on their 2024 milk supply.

Dairygold grain suppliers will receive €3 per tonne, excluding Vat, on their 2024 grain supply (excluding contracted malting barley and beans).

‘The board continues to ensure that the best possible Milk and Grain prices are paid to its Suppliers throughout the year, in line with Dairygold’s everyday goal of maximising farmer income,’ said the spokesperson.