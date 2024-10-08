Lisavaird gears up for centenary celebrations

THE headquarters of Lisavaird Co-Op is undergoing a significant transformation as it prepares to celebrate its centenary next year.

The co-op, which has been a cornerstone of the local community since 1925, is embarking on several major developments.

The original Lisavaird Co-Op creamery building, which has stood for nearly a century, will be demolished to make way for major developments at their central location in Lisavaird. This building holds a rich history and many cherished memories.

One former employee, Ann Nyhan, recalled the days when dairy farmers brought their milk in churns to the creamery and then stopped by the co-op store for their groceries.

‘These were great times,’ Ann said. ‘There were so many great characters who came into the shop daily. Life moved at a slower pace and people had plenty time for chatting back then. They’d buy their groceries and the paper, and the cost would be added to their account and deducted from their monthly milk cheque.’

This building which originally served as a grocery and hardware store also housed the offices and the mill. At one stage there were up to 2,000 Lisavaird Co-Op milk suppliers. The introduction of milk collection lorries in the 1970s was another major milestone in Lisavaird Co-Op’s story.

The original Lisavaird Co-Op store closed its doors for the last time on September 10th, marking the end of an era. However, the next day, on September 11th, the new, purpose-built Costcutter convenience store opened, offering an expanded selection of products including Market Street Deli, Urban Sips, 55th Street Off Licence, and Freezi Licks.

‘This is an exciting time for all of us at Lisavaird Co-Op. We are thrilled to offer our community an enhanced shopping experience,’ said grocery manager Michael Scannell. In addition to the convenience store, a multi-pump fuel station will open later this year, in partnership with East Cork Oil.

Other significant developments at Lisavaird Co-Op include a new €5.5m mill facility, along with purpose-built offices. As Lisavaird Co-Op looks to the future, these developments underscore its commitment to innovation and service, while maintaining its deep ties to the community that it has served for nearly 100 years.