Lights on in Kilmeen as party season gets into full swing

Carbery Macra has a packed festive season ahead, starting with the much-anticipated Christmas party on Saturday, December 14th, at 8.30pm in the Ouvane Falls, Ballylickey.

With live music from Patrick Triggs and Niamh Downey, finger food, and great company, it promises to be a fantastic night. All are welcome so get along and don’t miss out!

Before that, Kilmeen Macra will host its annual Christmas Lights Tractor Run on Friday, December 13th, supporting the Irish Cancer Society and Marymount Hospice.

Santa will kick off the evening at Tots Pub, Ballygurteen, from 5pm, with the tractors leaving at 7pm to light up Ballineen.

The night will then conclude with live music and refreshments at the Village Inn Bar, Enniskeane.

Come out, enjoy the festivities, and support this wonderful cause!

Looking ahead, Carbery Macra’s Titles Night will take place in January, and applications are open for Queen of the Castle and Mr Personality — who will be Carbery’s next representatives?

Early January will also see the Carbery round of indoor soccer, and everyone is welcome to join in.

Email [email protected] for application information.

Finally, over the holidays, start crafting your entries for the Creative Writing Competition, which will take place on January 8th.

Keep an eye on Carbery Macra’s social media for updates!