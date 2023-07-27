John Deere 7710 a true hall-of-fame performer

AS tractors go, the John Deere 7010 series has its place in the tractor hall of fame firmly secured, being widely regarded as the one of the best, if not the best John Deere series ever designed, while many owners, drivers and enthusiasts would argue it is one of the greatest tractors of all time with its diehard engine, simple yet reliable gearbox, compact frame with excellent turning circle, excellent power to weight ratio, comfortable cab.

the 7010 series incorporated John Deere’s established full frame chassis design and re- placed the 7000 series and is instantly recognisable with its cast weighted rear wheels, adjustable rear bar axle and commanding stature. Three models were available – 7610, 7710, and 7810 – the latter pair available on the European market.

There is no denying that the 7810 is the boss of the series, the most powerful, the most desirable, the range topper, with the smaller 7710 playing somewhat of a second fiddle. It is an unfortunate tale for the 7710 as it is almost identical to its larger brother albeit for the fuelling configuration which puts its max power at 175hp. The engine, transmission options, lift capacity of 8.1 tons, oil flow of 100l/min, width, height, and length are identical to that of its larger sibling

For the 7710 and 7810, the outgoing 7000 series 7.6l engine was replaced with John Deere’s legendary 8.1 litre PowerTech engine which provides the grunt and unmistakeable soundtrack for the 7710.