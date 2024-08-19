Inshore fishers need more – but ‘it’s a start’

THE inshore fishing fleet needs further support in 2025 to bolster a new support scheme, a West Cork TD said.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue announced the new scheme this week for the economic development of the inshore fishing fleet.

The scheme followed on an inshore census was conducted by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) in 2023, the analysis of which will be available shortly. This new scheme sees payments based on vessel length, and will be paid in two instalments, one on completion of each stage of the survey.

Under the scheme, a total of €3,500 will be available to vessels under 8m in length, and a total of €5,000 to vessels between 8 and 17.99m in length.

The initial instalment will be €2,000 for eligible vessels on the completion of Stage 1 of the survey with the remaining balance on completion of Stage 2.

The scheme will be funded under the European maritime, fisheries and aquaculture fund. It is expected to open for applications in September 2024. Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan says the new scheme is a welcome starting point, but the sector needs continuing support into 2025.

‘The inshore sector has been through an incredibly tough 12 to 18 months. We’ve seen markets in areas like crab and shrimp suffer, suffer badly. It means that for many of the inshore sector, their very livelihood has been put at risk,’ Deputy O’Sullivan said.

‘They’ve been screaming out for some type of support scheme for a while. This scheme will certainly help. The amounts of €3,500 and €5,000 are the most that it’s been for many schemes. I know it won’t be enough for some and I know many would have liked to have seen more, but it’s certainly a starting point,’ O’Sullivan noted.

Deputy O’Sullivan also emphasised the importance of continued support for the inshore fishing sector.

‘I will continue to seek in Budget 2025 for more to be done for this incredibly important sector. Right across my constituency, from Kinsale to Castletownbere, the inshore fishing sector is an important way of life, an important part of the local economy, and should be supported in every way possible,’ he said.