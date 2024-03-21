Ibec’s dairy arm welcomes new €60m water quality initiative

THE Ibec association representing the dairy sector, Dairy Industry Ireland (DII), has welcomed the launch of the €60m ‘Farming for Water’ national initiative.

DII had pushed the application for European Innovation Partnership (EIP) funding in collaboration with Teagasc and the Local Authority Waters Programme (Lawpro), alongside the Department of Agriculture and Housing.

‘This programme, supplemented by additional industry funding and support, underscores our commitment to Ireland’s water quality objectives,’ said Pat Sheehan, DII chair. ‘We will collaborate closely with our dairy farm family suppliers and other stakeholders who have a strong track record in this area.’

This marks the first European Innovation Partnership to receive funding in Ireland with a national scope. It will be accessible to all farm types and is part of a broader to take a leading role in water quality protection and enhancement. The national initiative will build upon the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (Assap) water quality programme established since 2017.

‘Both the government and the EU Commission have emphasized the necessity of maintaining efforts in water quality protection to uphold the nitrates derogation essential for Ireland’s grass-based agricultural system,’ added Mr Sheehan.

‘This initiative marks another significant step in this direction,’ he added.