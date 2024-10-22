How Joe led Drinagh’s transformation into an agribusiness powerhouse

The Southern Star and Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Farming Awards - October Monthly Winner is Joe O'Sullivan, Drinagh Co-Op.

October monthly award sponsored by:

TAKING the helm as chief executive of a large co-op at the age of 34 would not be for the fainthearted.

But it’s a role that Joe O’Sullivan fulfilled for three decades at Drinagh Co-op, during which time he transformed it into the thriving enterprise that it is today, thanks to the shrewd business acumen and leadership he’s renowned for.

Among the many progressive-thinking projects he was involved in during his tenure was the purchase of Carbery Group by West Cork’s four co-ops.

‘Drinagh, along with Bandon, Barryroe, and Lisavaird already owned 20% of Carbery, and in 1992 we purchased the 80% owned by Grand Metropolitan. That was a big step forward as it gave us complete control over milk processing and marketing of our milk products. It marked a turning point for the development and advancement of the milk industry in West Cork,’ Joe recalled.

Growing up on a farm in Adrigole on the Beara Peninsula, Joe studied food science in UCC in the 1970s and later completed an MBA degree.

‘I could see that the dairy industry was growing quickly at that time. Ireland had just joined the EU and there was a tremendous amount of optimism around the sector,’ said Joe, explaining his choice of career.

After college he embarked on his working life in Tipperary Co-op.

‘I worked initially as a microbiologist, then I moved into cheese production and ultimately became the cheese production manager,’ he said.

In total he spent 12 years in Tipperary and when the position for chief executive officer of Drinagh was advertised in 1990 he applied, and was successful.

‘At the time I was just 34 and I suppose I would have been deemed young to take on the role,’ he recalled.

Nonetheless, he had the foresight to take on major streamlining of operations to futureproof the business, and ensure continued viability, despite a ‘strong headwind of resistance’.

‘When I took over, the co-op was greatly in need of major restructuring and development to make operations efficient and fit for purpose,’ he said.

At that time, there was still a branch shop in almost every village in the catchment area, in what was a very traditional set-up.

Looking at what was successful elsewhere, Joe set about modernising the Drinagh Co-op branch network by closing the majority of smaller stores – not a popular choice in communities – and developing larger retail outlets in the region’s towns including Skibbereen, Dunmanway, Bantry, and Castletownbere.

‘I could see that the number of farmers was reducing and that we would need to centralise our activities to attract the non-farming community. At the time it was difficult but I had to think of the bigger picture,’ he said.

He also radically diversified the company portfolio and established Drinagh Pharmacies.

‘That came about when we sold a site to the medical practice in Skibbereen and saw an opportunity to develop a pharmacy next door. Pharmacies followed in Bantry, Dunmanway, Skibbereen, Schull, and Ballineen. It’s been a huge success story, and a strong contributor to the bottom line,’ said Joe.

When the milk quotas were removed in 2015, Joe also saw an opportunity to expand production at Drinagh feed mill. ‘The facilities were upgraded to state of the art while also continuing production which was a considerable feat and in all we more or less doubled our capacity,’ he said.

Joe has seen many changes to the dairy industry over the past 30 years and admits to having sympathy for dairy farmers currently.

‘It’s a very difficult time for them, what with all the bureaucracy from Europe and other standards they have to achieve, and I see a significant exodus of dairy farmers from the business. From my experience, West Cork farmers are very conscious of what they need to do to protect the environment. As a body of people they want to look after their farms, their land, waterways, and animals, but they need more support from Europe to achieve what’s being asked of them.’

What’s his best business advice?

‘The trick I feel, is to stay ahead of your competitors and to out-perform them. You also have to keep looking forward, there’s no point looking back. What was successful yesterday might not be successful tomorrow so there’s no room for nostalgia.’

Reflecting on his career he said it was ‘challenging but very satisfying’.

Over his 30 years in the role of ceo, Joe was acutely aware of his responsibility to his staff, shareholders, and the wider community who depended on its economic spin-off for success.

‘There were a lot of people depending on us every month, who relied on us to be progressive and sustainable and that was the motivation behind all of my decisions,’ he said.

Winning The Southern Star farming award is, he said, ‘an affirmation of the completion of a half-decent job’.

‘I was fortunate to work with great people. People who were willing to adapt to change at all times and drive the business forward.’

Retired for the past three years, the 68-year old is still very involved in the industry as a director on the board of Ornua, representing

Carbery.

Living in Lough Hyne with his wife Nollaig, he enjoys gardening and keeping a few donkeys and horses.

A father of four, he became a grandfather for the first time last year, and enjoys spending time with his

family.

‘I also enjoy travelling but I enjoy nothing more than coming back to West Cork.’

Why we support West Cork farming

Bank of Ireland is delighted to sponsor October’s winner of the West Cork Farming Awards.

This month’s winner is Joe O’Sullivan, and October’s award is timely recognition of his efforts, as ceo of Drinagh Co-op from 1990 to 2021, and current Ornua Board member.

Since his retirement from leading Drinagh Co-op, Joe has kept busy, bringing his vast experience of the West Cork Agri industry to bear right across the sector.

June 2024 marked the launch of Bank of Ireland’s new partnership with the four West Cork Co-op’s to offer the Enviroflex loan package to its milk suppliers.

Enviroflex sustainability linked loans are now available to Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh, and Lisavaird Co-op suppliers, who are actively engaged in implementing environmentally sustainable initiatives to reduce their farms’ environmental footprint under the Carbery FutureProof sustainability programme.

Agriculture is a key part of Bank of Ireland’s business, and our commitment to the West Cork Agri community has never been stronger. With over 82,000 farm customers on our books, Bank of Ireland is keenly aware of the range of issues being faced by farmers - including short-term cashflow challenges, managing the environmental impact of their farms, or investing in the future of their business - we are here to help.

John Fitzgerald, Agri Development Manager, Bank of Ireland added: ‘Joe O’Sullivan’s impact as CEO of Drinagh Co-op for over three decades cannot be underestimated. The vibrancy of the Agri sector in West Cork is thanks in part to the growth of organisations like Drinagh Co-op, which Joe contributed to greatly over 30 years of dedicated service. He is a worthy recipient of October’s West Cork Farm Award and we wish him well for the future.’