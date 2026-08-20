Councillor backing Before We Die and planning for future

A WEST Cork councillor is backing the ‘Before We Die’ campaign which was established to ensure that every adult with an intellectual disability has the opportunity to live as independently as possible in safe, appropriate clustered housing with the care and support they need to live fulfilling and dignified lives.

Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) and Minister Jerry Buttimer recently met with Janet Milner, committee member of the ‘Before We Die’ campaign and devoted mother and carer to her daughter Helen.

The campaign is driven by families who want to ensure that no parent has to live with the fear of what will happen to their son or daughter when they are no longer able to care for them.

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‘Janet presented a detailed outlay of the committee’s long campaign, their perseverance and struggle and the inspiring work being undertaken by Tony Murray – campaign founder – and the other dedicated committee members, all bearing continued stress and constant worry, while advocating on behalf of their much loved adult with intellectual disability,’ Cllr Cronin told The Southern Star.

‘For many years Tony and the campaign committee have been calling on the Government to deliver this model of clustered housing – a model that would provide both independence and security, while also ensuring access to essential care and support services.’

Cllr Cronin added that families should not have to wait until a crisis occurs before suitable accommodation is available and that long-term planning must become the norm rather than the exception

‘The campaign welcomes the positive engagement shown by the Government in recent months, however families now need to see that engagement translated into meaningful actions. They also believe that legislation including the Assisted Decision-Making (Capacity) Act 2015 requires careful review to ensure it adequately protects some of the most vulnerable members of our society.’

The Committee has welcomed the commitment shown by Cork County Council, particularly its housing team, for working collaboratively with the ‘Before We Die’ team to process, map and improve the social housing application process.

A ‘Before We Die’ information morning will take place in the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen on Friday September 11th from 11am to 1pm.

Cllr Cronin said: ‘The ‘Before We Die’ campaign is giving a voice to families across Ireland and reminding us all that planning for the future of our most vulnerable citizens cannot wait.’