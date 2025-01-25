Give it some welly this January for the Embrace Farm charity

IRELAND’S support network for farm families, Embrace Farm, has announced the second annual Wear Our Wellies Day will take place on Friday January 31st.

The unique fundraiser encourages businesses, groups, and individuals to wear their wellies on the day and donate to Embrace Farm, helping to raise vital funds for the organisation. Indeed Catherine Kenneally (nee Collins), the Business Development Manager with Embrace, hails from Baltimore, and Embrace has helped dozens of families in West Cork dealing with the emotional and practical supports.

Last year, more than 60 fundraising events were held nationwide and more than €6,000 was raised to help Embrace Farm provide emotional and practical supports for Irish farm families impacted by serious injury and sudden death.

Embrace Farm were ‘blown away’ with the response to last year’s Wear Our Wellies Day, says co-founder Norma Rohan. ‘It was an incredible success. This unique fundraiser allows us to connect with both farming and non-farming communities allowing us to highlight the impact a serious injury or sudden death has on a farming family and the broader community. And best of all, it is also a bit of fun so get your gang together and join us as we wear our wellies on January 31st!’

Embrace FARM is encouraging everyone to get involved with any support, no matter how big or small. Register your Wear Our Wellies Day Fundraiser on www.embracefarm.com/wowday2025

If you are fundraising on your own, wear your wellies and text FARM to 50300 to donate €4 to Embrace. Texts cost €4 and Embrace F will receive a minimum of €3.60 from each text.

If you are fundraising as a small group, get everyone to wear their wellies and donate funds our Wow iDonate fundraising page.

If you are fundraising as a larger group, you could go a step further and also organise a wellie throwing championship!

Embrace encourages people to invite your friends to support the Wow day and you can share your Wow Day on social media by tagging @embracefarmsupport and using the hashtag #WOWEmbraceFARM.