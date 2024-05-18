Future farmers wanted at Bloom!

SCHOOLGOERS from around West Cork who are hoping to make a career in farming are being invited to take part in a special discussion event at this year’s Bord Bia Bloom festival taking place in Dublin

The National Dairy Council is inviting future farmers from schools around the country to say why they want to be a farmer and take part in a special panel discussion at Bloom on Friday May 31st.

They will discuss what excites them about farming and where they see farming going in the future.

This competition is open to all primary and secondary school students, and the winners will get a €150 One4All Voucher and take part in the panel at Bloom.

To enter send a video, voice note, essay or poster to [email protected] or Instagram @ndc_ie

The NDC will have a show garden again at this year’s Bord Bia Bloom taking place the June Bank Holiday Weekend in the Phoenix Park, Dublin.

This year’s garden, celebrating 60 years of NDC will host a number of talks and discussions from sports stars, broadcasters, weather experts, futurists, and scientists.